Man due in court after woman, 79, robbed of her handbag

A man is due to appear in court tomorrow accused of robbery and burglary, police have revealed.

Rhys Burroughs, of Colchester Road, Ipswich, was re-arrested yesterday on suspicion of robbery following an attack which happened in November last year.

He was originally arrested on November 21 last year but was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

On November 5 last year a woman, aged 79, parked in Victoria Street at around 7.35pm. As she got out of the car she pulled her bag onto her shoulder but was approached by a man who grabbed the bag and pulled her to the ground. The suspect then forced the bag off her and ran off towards London Road.

Burroughs has been charged with robbery in connection with this and one count of burglary, which relates to an incident at a house in Cemetery Lane, Ipswich, on May 27.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday).