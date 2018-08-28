East of England MEP sponsors new initiative against animal cruelty

Weeks after released a hard-hitting animal welfare book, East of England MEP John Flack is sponsoring initiative to improve the lives of chickens reared for meat.

Mr Flack has joined a cross-party alliance in proposing a raft of measures to deliver better welfare standards in the farming of so-called broiler fowl, which are only bred and raised for meat.

The motion that he has signed calls for lower-density stocking and better husbandry, along with lower use of antibiotics which better standards of care should allow.

Mr Flack, who is fresh from releasing his first book called ‘Animals Can’t Vote - But You Can’ said: “Amid all the concern about battery hens on egg farms, the danger is that the welfare of broiler chickens is overlooked.

“Too often they are crammed into tight living spaces without the proper care and hygiene they deserve.

“They need better standards - but sadly even the existing rules are routinely flouted in a third of EU countries.

“We hope that by getting the whole parliament to adopt this resolution we can show the EU Commission and national governments the urgent need for reform.

“In turn, that should mean less need for antibiotics - so good for chickens and good for humans too.”

The motion also calls for clear labelling of origin for chicken meat - across retail, catering and all other food services.

It also wants imported food, potentially raised under the worst welfare and environmental conditions, to be clearly identified.