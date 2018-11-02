Parish council reveals plans to turn former toilets into office space

A Suffolk parish council has revealed plans to transform a former public toilet block into an office for the authority.

Long Melford Parish Council has submitted a planning application to Babergh District Council to turn the former toilets in Cordell Road in the village into an office, incorporating a unisex/disabled toilet.

There are currently no public toilet facilities in the centre of the village and the move is likely to be welcomed by residents and visitors.

John Nunn, district councillor for Long Melford and Alpheton, said he has been negotiating with Babergh on the project for around two years.

“Currently Long Melford Parish Council rents office space and there are no public toilets in the centre of the village,” he said.

“The parish council is looking to convert the building into an office while keeping a public toilet available for people to use.

“It will save the parish council money in rent and in half a dozen years will have paid for itself.

“As well as that it will provide a much-needed public toilet in the village.

“A lot of people have complained – both residents and visitors – about the lack of toilet facilities in the village so this will be a vast improvement.”

Mr Nunn added that the parish council has now taken over ownership of the building and is awaiting approval for the plans from Babergh District Council.

The proposal for the toilet block, which is behind the Bull Hotel in the village, is for change of use from (including modest external and internal alterations) to an existing single storey structure.

The design and access statement of the application reads: “It is considered that this proposal shall ultimately provide a practical, viable and accessible solution to the requirements of this busy parish.

“Furthermore, without demonstrable harm to the conservation area or listed buildings/wider locality.

“It is without detriment to highway safety as the informal public use of the layby shall not be affected - and the use of the building, office and public toilet shall be (for the most part) office hours/weekdays only.”

The determination deadline of the application is given as December 11.