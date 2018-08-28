Biker hurt after crash shuts Ipswich road

The scene of a crash on Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

A motorcyclist has ben injured in a crash which has closed a busy Ipswich road.

Suffolk police received report of the collision in Norwich Road at shortly after 1.20pm.

A police spokesman said the rider of a Honda motorbike had suffered leg injuries after colliding with a Vauxhall Corsa Club.

“Their injuries are not thought to he life threatening or life changing,” the spokesman added.

The road was still reported to be closed at around 2.15pm while recovery was arranged.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: ““We were called at 1.18pm today to reports of a road traffic collision on the Norwich Road (A1156), Ipswich.

“Two ambulance crews were sent to help.

“A man was treated at the scene for a leg injury and taken to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment.”

The road was fully clear before 3.30pm when the vehicles involved in the crash were recovered.