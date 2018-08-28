Ipswich car crash breaks driver’s ribs

Suffolk police are in Stratford Road, Ipswich, after a road traffic collision. Picture: ARCHANT

A head-on collision in Ipswich between a car and van has left a driver with suspected broken ribs.

Suffolk police were called to Stratford Road in the north of the town after reports of a collision between a car and a van around 6.30am on November 2.

Paramedics have also been called to the scene to assist one driver who has suspected broken ribs.

There are no reports of anyone being trapped within either vehicle.

The road has been temporarily blocked while the vehicles are moved out of the road and debris is cleared.

There are no reports of traffic delays in the Whitton and Castle Hill areas of Ipswich as a result of the collision.

This is an ongoing story, more to follow.