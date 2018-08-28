Two ambulances called to treat multiple casualties after A12 crash
PUBLISHED: 13:29 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:29 23 October 2018
A three car crash on the A12 has seen several people taken to hospital for treatment.
Suffolk police received reports of a crash in the northbound carriageway near Martlesham Heath at around 11.50am.
A police spokesman said the crash involved three vehicles and had seen the nearside lane closed to traffic.
Two ambulances were called to take a number of people to hospital, however none of the injuries are thought to be serious.
The vehicles were being recovered from the scene at 1.15pm.