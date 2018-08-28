Cyclist suffered injuries to leg, face and head during collision with car
PUBLISHED: 13:55 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:46 23 October 2018
A cyclist suffered multiple injuries during a crash with a car on the Shotley Peninsula.
Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Freston on Saturday.
The cyclist was riding along the B1456 when they collided with a silver Volkswagen Polo at around 2pm.
They were taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital with leg, face and a possible head injury as a result of the collision.
Witnesses are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference CAD 262 of Saturday, October 20.
Alternatively, people can email the police officer.