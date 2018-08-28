Cyclist suffered injuries to leg, face and head during collision with car

A cyclist suffered multiple injuries during a crash with a car on the Shotley Peninsula.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Freston on Saturday.

The cyclist was riding along the B1456 when they collided with a silver Volkswagen Polo at around 2pm.

They were taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital with leg, face and a possible head injury as a result of the collision.

Witnesses are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference CAD 262 of Saturday, October 20.

