Knives, drugs and money seized from Bury St Edmunds car
PUBLISHED: 23:59 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 23:59 25 October 2018
Drugs, knives and money were seized from a car in Bury St Edmunds after police spotted a vehicle was involved in drug dealing in the town.
Two occupants of the vehicle were searched following the stop, which was carried out by teams from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Aromed Policing Team (NSRAPT), Bury St Edmunds police and the Nofolk and Suffolk police dog unit.
Officers found hundreds of pounds, a knife with a three-inch blade and at least eight wraps containing unidentified drugs.
The driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine at the scene, with both occupants being arrested and taken into custody.
The NSRAPT tweeted: “A vehicle was stopped in Bury St Edmunds by ourselves, assisted by Bury St Edmunds Police and Norfolk and Suffolk police dogs. Vehicle was is linked to drug dealing.
“The two occupants were stopped and searched. Drugs, cash weapons and the vehicle have been seized. Both arrested and in custody.”
