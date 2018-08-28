Knives, drugs and money seized from Bury St Edmunds car

The car was pulled over in Bury in connection to drug dealing in Suffolk. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

Drugs, knives and money were seized from a car in Bury St Edmunds after police spotted a vehicle was involved in drug dealing in the town.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A vehicle was stopped in #BuryStEdmunds by #RAPT #1852 assisted by @BuryStEdsPolice #1809 #277 & @NSPoliceDogs #191 which is linked to drug dealing. The 2 occupants were #StopSearched. Drugs, cash weapons and the vehicle have been #seized. Both arrested and in Custody #OpVelocity pic.twitter.com/r02cpYjZbX — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) October 25, 2018

Two occupants of the vehicle were searched following the stop, which was carried out by teams from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Aromed Policing Team (NSRAPT), Bury St Edmunds police and the Nofolk and Suffolk police dog unit.

Officers found hundreds of pounds, a knife with a three-inch blade and at least eight wraps containing unidentified drugs.

The driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine at the scene, with both occupants being arrested and taken into custody.

The NSRAPT tweeted: “A vehicle was stopped in Bury St Edmunds by ourselves, assisted by Bury St Edmunds Police and Norfolk and Suffolk police dogs. Vehicle was is linked to drug dealing.

The car was pulled over in Bury in connection to drug dealing in Suffolk. Picture: NSRAPT The car was pulled over in Bury in connection to drug dealing in Suffolk. Picture: NSRAPT

“The two occupants were stopped and searched. Drugs, cash weapons and the vehicle have been seized. Both arrested and in custody.”