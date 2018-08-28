BMW crashes near Wattisham leaving another car in a hedge

The B1078 is being cleared of debirs and a car removed from the hedge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A two-car collision near Wattisham air field left one vehicle in the hedges on the verge of a B-road.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called around 10am on October 24 after reports of a crash between two cars, a Peugeot and a BMW, on the B1078, between Wattisham and Nedging-upon-Naughton.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the road full of debris and one car off of the road, in a hedge nearby.

There are no reports of serious injuries as a result of the collision.

The BMD was able to leave the scene following the accident.

Police have arranged for the vehicle to be recovered and drivers are warned that delays may be likely while this takes place.