BMW crashes near Wattisham leaving another car in a hedge
PUBLISHED: 11:43 24 October 2018
Archant
A two-car collision near Wattisham air field left one vehicle in the hedges on the verge of a B-road.
Police were called around 10am on October 24 after reports of a crash between two cars, a Peugeot and a BMW, on the B1078, between Wattisham and Nedging-upon-Naughton.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found the road full of debris and one car off of the road, in a hedge nearby.
There are no reports of serious injuries as a result of the collision.
The BMD was able to leave the scene following the accident.
Police have arranged for the vehicle to be recovered and drivers are warned that delays may be likely while this takes place.