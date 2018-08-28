Missing boy returns home

Brian Smith has returned home after he went missing and was last seen in Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A missing 12-year-old boy from Ipswich has returned home, safe and well.

The Suffolk Constabulary have thanked the media and everyone involved in their appeal to find a missing boy.

They made a statement in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, October 31, that he had come home.

Brian Smith previously went missing yesterday, Tuesday October 30 and was last seen in Ipswich town centre.

Suffolk police originally had concerns for his safety but issued a statement just before 12.30am today, Wednesday, October 31 stating that Brian was now at home.