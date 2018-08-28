College teams up with school for Remembrance Day project

Pupils from Bosmere Primary School in Needham Market teamed with carpentry and joinery students at West Suffolk College Picture: TUNBRIDGE PHOTOGRAPHY Tunbridge Photography

West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds has linked up with a Needham Market primary school on a project to commemorate Armistice next month.

Children from Bosmere Primary School visited the college’s Milburn Campus on Monday, October 15, to watch carpentry and joinery students make soldier silhouettes.

The primary school pupils then got involved with the painting of the silhouettes, which will form part of the remembrance art installation in the town.

Brian Tunbridge, lecturer in construction, said: “The children returned to Bosmere with a collection of the soldier silhouettes.

“These will be poppy stencilled by pupils back at the school and will then form part of the art installation displayed in Needham Market over Remembrance tide.”

Each shop in Needham’s High Street is being invited to display one of the wooden soldiers in their window with a leaflet outlining the project.

Rachel Tunbridge, teacher at Bosmere Primary, said: “It was extra special for our children to have the opportunity to visit the college and see the process of making the soldier silhouettes first hand.”

The children were also able to make their very own wooden memorial cross, supported by both staff and students from the carpentry and joinery department.

Mrs Tunbridge added: “This enrichment has not only helped to strengthen the children’s understanding of remembrance and the work involved in our plans to mark this but also serves as a means of cohesively uniting the local community, highlighting the positive and educated contribution made by young people to important issues at local level.”