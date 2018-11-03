Rising annual cost of housing prisoners at Suffolk jails

Hollesley Bay prison colony Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The rising cost of housing prisoners at Suffolk jails has been revealed in new Ministry of Justice figures.

While the average population of Hollesley Bay open prison fell by 32 to 435 last year, the annual cost per prisoner at the jail near Woodbridge increased 2.3% to £15,723.

At neighbouring category C Warren Hill, for men on life or indeterminate sentences, the average population fell by just one prisoner to 239, while the cost of housing them rose by 5.9% to £32,635.

Meanwhile, the average population of Highpoint prison, in Stradishall, fell by only two (1,288) as costs per prisoner rose 5.7% to £18,424.

Nationally, the average cost increased by £1,218 (5.3%).

Net expenditure managed and recorded at Hollesley Bay rose £657,904 to £7.34m, £492,689 to £7.85m at Warren Hill and £1,311,829 to £23.76m at Highpoint.

At the same time, the average annual salary of a district judge – often tasked with sending offenders to jail – went up 2% to £110,335.