Rising annual cost of housing prisoners at Suffolk jails

03 November, 2018 - 05:30
Hollesley Bay prison colony Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Hollesley Bay prison colony Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The rising cost of housing prisoners at Suffolk jails has been revealed in new Ministry of Justice figures.

While the average population of Hollesley Bay open prison fell by 32 to 435 last year, the annual cost per prisoner at the jail near Woodbridge increased 2.3% to £15,723.

At neighbouring category C Warren Hill, for men on life or indeterminate sentences, the average population fell by just one prisoner to 239, while the cost of housing them rose by 5.9% to £32,635.

Meanwhile, the average population of Highpoint prison, in Stradishall, fell by only two (1,288) as costs per prisoner rose 5.7% to £18,424.

Nationally, the average cost increased by £1,218 (5.3%).

Net expenditure managed and recorded at Hollesley Bay rose £657,904 to £7.34m, £492,689 to £7.85m at Warren Hill and £1,311,829 to £23.76m at Highpoint.

At the same time, the average annual salary of a district judge often tasked with sending offenders to jail went up 2% to £110,335.

‘Strong desire’ to stop London drug dealers expanding into Suffolk is praised

7 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Stock image of a drugs raid in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Frontline officers in the fight against drugs have been praised by a leading law enforcement expert for their “strong desire” to prevent London dealers expanding their trade into Suffolk.

Why are young people not taking up Saturday jobs like they used to?

36 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Jill Barton, Careers Enterprise Co-ordinator for Suffolk County Council and Stoke High student Veronika Marinova

Veronika Marinova, a 15 year-old Stoke High School student who works as a waitress at Bella Napoli on Saturdays, says her job is a fun way to meet new people and makes her think harder about the sort of career path she wants to take when she finishes her schooling. But it turns out that she’s in a shrinking minority.

Dried up pond awaiting for ‘increased rainfall’ to help refill it

05:30 Dominic Moffitt
The silted-up, muddy pond at Chantry Park Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

A popular park pond starved of water is awaiting increased rainfall to help return it to its former glory.

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

Yesterday, 20:25 Will Jefford
The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Organisers of the Abbey Gardens fireworks display in Bury St Edmunds are “devastated” at having to cancel the event because of strong winds forecast to hit Suffolk this weekend.

‘Potholes over police’ - Damning statements from Essex and Suffolk police federations

05:30 Jake Foxford
Darren Harris wants to see a change to the police funding model. Picture: DARREN HARRIS/SUFFOLK POLICE FEDERATION

Police Federation chairmen in Essex and Suffolk have blasted the government’s budget as funding for domestic policing is overlooked in favour of road repairs.

HGV driver loses licence after riding motorcycle at 131mph along A12

05:30 Tom Potter
Ashley Buxton leaving Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

An “off-the-scale” speeder has been banned from the road for riding his motorcycle at 131mph on the A12 near Woodbridge.

