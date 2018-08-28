Partly Cloudy

Watch visitors be transported back in time at the Saxon and Viking Festival

PUBLISHED: 10:32 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 22:35 21 October 2018

The Wuffa re-enactment group prepare for battle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Wuffa re-enactment group prepare for battle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Visitors to Stonham Barns were transported more than 1,000 years back in time as the site was transformed into a battleground fit for the Dark Ages.

Battle re-enactments, a torchlit parade, fearsome birds of prey and a huge tug of war were just some of the highlights of the Saxon and Viking show, held at Stonham Barns on Saturday.

The festival, the first of its kind in Suffolk, offered modern day warriors young and old the chance to experience a taste of what life was like in Dark Ages East Anglia.

Battle re-enactment at the Saxon and Viking festival at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBattle re-enactment at the Saxon and Viking festival at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Standing shoulder to shoulder in the shield wall were the re-enactment groups Wuffa, Ormsguard, Herigeas Hundas, the Wolves of Midguard and Oden’s Aett.

In addition, the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary hosted a live hawk display, while the festival played host to presentations from experts and historians on everything from ‘Anglo Saxon Heathens’ to Rune Lore, as well as traditional music from Dark Age musicians.

The festival was the first of its kind in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe festival was the first of its kind in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors even had the chance to try their hand at archery and axe throwing.

The day was rounded off with a traditional torchlit parade and boat burning from 6pm.

It offered modern day warriors young and old the chance to experience a taste of what life was like in Dark Ages East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNIt offered modern day warriors young and old the chance to experience a taste of what life was like in Dark Ages East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Bloodthirsty warriors gathered for brutal battle re-enactments Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBloodthirsty warriors gathered for brutal battle re-enactments Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Standing shoulder to shoulder in the shield were the re-enactment groups Wuffa, Ormsguard, Herigeas Hundas, the Wolves of Midguard and Odens Aett Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStanding shoulder to shoulder in the shield were the re-enactment groups Wuffa, Ormsguard, Herigeas Hundas, the Wolves of Midguard and Odens Aett Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warriors battled it out at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWarriors battled it out at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Robert Newell and Edward Jackson enjoying the festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRobert Newell and Edward Jackson enjoying the festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alfie Palmer in costume Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAlfie Palmer in costume Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

James Beeton ready for battle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJames Beeton ready for battle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ayran Palmer Smith and Lucy Palmer at the festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAyran Palmer Smith and Lucy Palmer at the festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tug of war at the Saxon and Viking festival at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTug of war at the Saxon and Viking festival at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Karlena Young ready for a day of archery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKarlena Young ready for a day of archery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Elizabeth Sheppard doing some traditional craft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNElizabeth Sheppard doing some traditional craft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bloodthirsty warriors battled it out at the festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBloodthirsty warriors battled it out at the festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

