Video
Watch visitors be transported back in time at the Saxon and Viking Festival
PUBLISHED: 10:32 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 22:35 21 October 2018
Amy Gibbons
The Wuffa re-enactment group prepare for battle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Archant
Visitors to Stonham Barns were transported more than 1,000 years back in time as the site was transformed into a battleground fit for the Dark Ages.
Battle re-enactments, a torchlit parade, fearsome birds of prey and a huge tug of war were just some of the highlights of the Saxon and Viking show, held at Stonham Barns on Saturday.
The festival, the first of its kind in Suffolk, offered modern day warriors young and old the chance to experience a taste of what life was like in Dark Ages East Anglia.
Battle re-enactment at the Saxon and Viking festival at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Standing shoulder to shoulder in the shield wall were the re-enactment groups Wuffa, Ormsguard, Herigeas Hundas, the Wolves of Midguard and Oden’s Aett.
In addition, the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary hosted a live hawk display, while the festival played host to presentations from experts and historians on everything from ‘Anglo Saxon Heathens’ to Rune Lore, as well as traditional music from Dark Age musicians.
The festival was the first of its kind in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Visitors even had the chance to try their hand at archery and axe throwing.
The day was rounded off with a traditional torchlit parade and boat burning from 6pm.
It offered modern day warriors young and old the chance to experience a taste of what life was like in Dark Ages East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Can you spot yourself in our gallery?
Bloodthirsty warriors gathered for brutal battle re-enactments Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Standing shoulder to shoulder in the shield were the re-enactment groups Wuffa, Ormsguard, Herigeas Hundas, the Wolves of Midguard and Oden�s Aett Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Warriors battled it out at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Robert Newell and Edward Jackson enjoying the festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Alfie Palmer in costume Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN James Beeton ready for battle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ayran Palmer Smith and Lucy Palmer at the festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Tug of war at the Saxon and Viking festival at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Tug of war at the Saxon and Viking festival at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Karlena Young ready for a day of archery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Elizabeth Sheppard doing some traditional craft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Tug of war at the Saxon and Viking festival at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Tug of war at the Saxon and Viking festival at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Karlena Young ready for a day of archery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bloodthirsty warriors battled it out at the festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN