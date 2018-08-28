Heavy Showers

Choir’s renowned musical director to lead singing workshops for premiere performance of The Suffolk Carols

PUBLISHED: 10:18 27 October 2018

A previous Suffolk Singers workshop Picture: SUFFOLK SINGERS

Suffolk Singers

An award winning Suffolk community choir is hosting its annual workshop to offer aspiring singers the chance to be part of a premiere carol performance.

Suffolk Singers has commissioned a new piece by the acclaimed composer John Hutchings for the workshop at Woodbridge School on Sunday, November 4.

Led by the choir’s musical director Claire Weston, who is a former principal of the English National Opera, the workshops will focus on learning new repertoire and vocal technique.

Participants in the workshop will be able to take part on the premiere perf romance of The Suffolk Carols, which Mr Hutchings has produced specially for the workshop to tackle a variety of focal skills.

A free performance at 4.30pm will be open to visitors to attend.

The cost of the day is £22.50 or free for under 19s.

Visit www.suffolksingers.co.uk for more details.

