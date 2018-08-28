Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ultimate fashion guide to winter in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 November 2018

Niki Low

Niki Low

Niki Low

Archant

Welcome to my new column for the Lowestoft Journal. Having had a small break from the paper, I am now back and this time I’m featuring the best in what’s on offer in our local area.

Knitted cardigan from Match, on Suffolk Road, LowestoftKnitted cardigan from Match, on Suffolk Road, Lowestoft

It is often easy to forget what’s on your doorstep but having a local business and networking with lots of businesses and customers, I get to see the great selection we have and so each month I can share with you what’s on offer including some stylish events too.

As we approach the colder months, it’s time to start thinking of wrapping up and keeping cosy.

It’s all about the knitwear at this time of year and with ochre being a strong colour this season, there are plenty of gorgeous styles around, like this bobble sleeve cardigan, which is a gorgeous shade whilst being warm and cosy. £39.99 one size available at Match Suffolk Road.

As well as getting yourself a nice new knit, it’s time to sort your bottom half.

Checked printed trousers from Match on Suffolk Road, LowestoftChecked printed trousers from Match on Suffolk Road, Lowestoft

Jeans are a given for winter but this season sees the return of the trouser.

Checked printed trousers are ideal as they flatter the leg and great for day or night.

I’m loving these grey checked ones from Match, Suffolk Road. Style these with boots or converse.

One of the key things for when it turns cooler is the need to wear tights.

I love wearing black tights and a dress but the key is finding the right pair. Well look no more, I have been wearing these tights from Marks and Spencers for years.

The Sensor tight by M&S are amazing at keeping you warm when you are cold and cool when you are hot. Made from a special secret tight fabric, these are my go to tights every winter.

Available at M&S Lowestoft £8 for a pack of 3.

As the nights get darker, it’s all about setting the right scene at home. Theres nothing better than lighting a new candle and bedding down to keep warm. I love buying a new candle and am always on the lookout for a new scent. This fig and pear candle from Homewood & Rose is just gorgeous plus I love the pink pot which I will reuse. £14 available from Homewood & Rose, London Road South.

I think November can be an awkward time too for your skin. With the mix in weather, our skin can look dull and feel dry. I often struggle with knowing what to go for with coverage but having seen the effects of Bare Minerals, it’s a great way of providing soft natural coverage.

Bare minerals are available at the Beauty Lounge, Suffolk Road Lowestoft.

Not only are these stylish finds available in Lowestoft currently but there are also a number of key events in November.

From fashion shows, to make up events and pop up pops, there are some cracking things going on.

For anyone interested in style for themselves and the home I have listed a handful of key events on the website.

* Cut out the Stigma Wellness Event at Ivy House Hotel Saturday 17th November, evening of fashion, health and stalls all for charity. Tickets available at Code Hairdressers, Oulton Broad.

* Homewood & Rose Late Night Christmas Shopping event on Thursday 22nd November co hosted with Match Clothing at Homewood and Rose.

* Lancome event at Boots with Make Up artist Marek Hegli of London Fashion Week Tuesday  6th November in Boots  Lowestoft. Tickets available at Boots.

Ultimate fashion guide to winter in Lowestoft

14 minutes ago Niki Low
Niki Low

Welcome to my new column for the Lowestoft Journal. Having had a small break from the paper, I am now back and this time I’m featuring the best in what’s on offer in our local area.

Further road closures in Ipswich this weekend as second transformer is on the move

06:34 Sophie Barnett
The transformer stretching out across Wherstead Road Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Delays are expected as another abnormal load transported through Ipswich today.

Firefighters battle bungalow blaze in Clacton

06:21 Adam Howlett
Two crews from Clactom were sent to the scene (stock image) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire crews have tackled a fire in the roof of a bungalow in Clacton.

Father who died in crash to be remembered at memorial meal

05:55 Will Jefford
Ciara Lee lost her husband and farther of her son, Eddy in a crash earlier this year. Picture: JAMES JAY

A head chef is hosting a tasty charity dinner in aid of a road safety charity after a friend was killed in a collision earlier this year.

Video WATCH - Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

Yesterday, 21:26 Jake Foxford
The blaze at the Stowmarket fireworks show had to be contained by firefighters. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters were called to bring a bonfire under control at the Stowmarket fireworks display on Saturday night - as strong winds caused problems.

Sleep out in freezing Ipswich raises £3,000 for homelessness charity

05:30 Will Jefford
Attendees have wrapped up warm in sleeping bags and hats. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Ipswich residents braved sub zero temperatures in a sleep out that aimed to raise awareness for the homeless.

Pedestrian in north Essex dies after collision with car

Yesterday, 23:00 Jake Foxford
The collision happened in Colchester Road, Thorpe-le-Soken.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man hit by a car in north Essex has died in hospital.

Most read

Video WATCH - Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

The blaze at the Stowmarket fireworks show had to be contained by firefighters. Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Pedestrian in north Essex dies after collision with car

The collision happened in Colchester Road, Thorpe-le-Soken.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Further road closures in Ipswich this weekend as second transformer is on the move

The transformer stretching out across Wherstead Road Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Father who died in crash to be remembered at memorial meal

Ciara Lee lost her husband and farther of her son, Eddy in a crash earlier this year. Picture: JAMES JAY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24