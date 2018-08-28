Door of phone shop smashed in attempted burglary

Three Shop, Ipswich, was broken in to in the early hours of the morning.

The glass front door of a phone shop in Ipswich town centre was shattered as burglars tried to steal mobile phones.

The shop has closed for teh day while the situation is sorted

The glass door of the Three shop had been smashed and fragments were scattered across the floor.

The incident happened in the early hours of today, Thursday, and police were called to the scene around 4am.

An employee at the shop said that the incident happened at around 4am but nothing had been taken as their stock had been packed away for the night.

When the burglars realised they could not access any of the phones because they were locked away they ran away into the town centre.

The public gathered to see what happened at the shop.

The police have requested that anybody who witnessed or has any information about the incident should call 101 quoting the reference number 37/63214/18.

Three was approached to comment but did not reply.

Three Shop, Ipswich, broken in to.