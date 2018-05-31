Gallery

Sudbury Carnival hailed as ‘resounding success’

A float at this year's Sudbury Carnival Picture: ANDY HOWES Andy Howes

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets of Sudbury to enjoy a host of colourful floats at the town’s annual carnival today.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Sudbury Carnival Picture: ANDY HOWES Hundreds of people enjoyed the Sudbury Carnival Picture: ANDY HOWES

Despite a change in the procession route this year – due to Gainsborough Road in the town being closed for roadworks – the event was still hailed as a “resounding success”.

The floats began at the Delphi Centre at midday before taking the Cat’s Lane/Cornard Road route to Belle Vue Park for a host of entertainment, including live music, belly dancing and refreshments, finishing at 9pm tonight.

Jack Owen, county councillor and former town mayor, who is part of the carnival committee, said: “It went ever so well.

“The organisers have all done a brilliant job and lots of people were on the route and came to the park, so overall it was a resounding success.

Spectators lined the streets for this year's carnival, which had a different route Picture: ANDY HOWES Spectators lined the streets for this year's carnival, which had a different route Picture: ANDY HOWES

“It was a bit different this year with the route change, but there were still plenty of people on the streets.

“Generally, most people played ball and moved their cars when asked so it was a successful day.

“I’d like to thank Angie Talbot, the chairman, who has done a marvellous job, and Wendy Armour, Alison Owen, Sian Morrison, Ann Collins and Alfie Woodhouse, they have all done a great job.”

The Sudbury Carnival kings and queens Picture: ANDY HOWES The Sudbury Carnival kings and queens Picture: ANDY HOWES

Charity collectors at the Sudbury Carnival Picture: Andy Howes Charity collectors at the Sudbury Carnival Picture: Andy Howes

A float at the event Picture: ANDY HOWES A float at the event Picture: ANDY HOWES

Crowds enjoy the procession at Sudbury Carnival Picture: ANDY HOWES Crowds enjoy the procession at Sudbury Carnival Picture: ANDY HOWES

Belly dancing at the Sudbury Carnival Picture: ANDY HOWES Belly dancing at the Sudbury Carnival Picture: ANDY HOWES

The procession entertained crowds along the alternate route Picture: ANDY HOWES The procession entertained crowds along the alternate route Picture: ANDY HOWES

Sudbury carnival festivities in Belle Vue Park Picture: CHARLIE DOUGLAS Sudbury carnival festivities in Belle Vue Park Picture: CHARLIE DOUGLAS