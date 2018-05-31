Sudbury Carnival hailed as ‘resounding success’
PUBLISHED: 16:25 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:25 19 August 2018
Andy Howes
Hundreds of spectators lined the streets of Sudbury to enjoy a host of colourful floats at the town’s annual carnival today.
Despite a change in the procession route this year – due to Gainsborough Road in the town being closed for roadworks – the event was still hailed as a “resounding success”.
The floats began at the Delphi Centre at midday before taking the Cat’s Lane/Cornard Road route to Belle Vue Park for a host of entertainment, including live music, belly dancing and refreshments, finishing at 9pm tonight.
Jack Owen, county councillor and former town mayor, who is part of the carnival committee, said: “It went ever so well.
“The organisers have all done a brilliant job and lots of people were on the route and came to the park, so overall it was a resounding success.
“It was a bit different this year with the route change, but there were still plenty of people on the streets.
“Generally, most people played ball and moved their cars when asked so it was a successful day.
“I’d like to thank Angie Talbot, the chairman, who has done a marvellous job, and Wendy Armour, Alison Owen, Sian Morrison, Ann Collins and Alfie Woodhouse, they have all done a great job.”