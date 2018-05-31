Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 26°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Sudbury Carnival hailed as ‘resounding success’

PUBLISHED: 16:25 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:25 19 August 2018

A float at this year's Sudbury Carnival Picture: ANDY HOWES

A float at this year's Sudbury Carnival Picture: ANDY HOWES

Andy Howes

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets of Sudbury to enjoy a host of colourful floats at the town’s annual carnival today.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Sudbury Carnival Picture: ANDY HOWESHundreds of people enjoyed the Sudbury Carnival Picture: ANDY HOWES

Despite a change in the procession route this year – due to Gainsborough Road in the town being closed for roadworks – the event was still hailed as a “resounding success”.

The floats began at the Delphi Centre at midday before taking the Cat’s Lane/Cornard Road route to Belle Vue Park for a host of entertainment, including live music, belly dancing and refreshments, finishing at 9pm tonight.

Jack Owen, county councillor and former town mayor, who is part of the carnival committee, said: “It went ever so well.

“The organisers have all done a brilliant job and lots of people were on the route and came to the park, so overall it was a resounding success.

Spectators lined the streets for this year's carnival, which had a different route Picture: ANDY HOWESSpectators lined the streets for this year's carnival, which had a different route Picture: ANDY HOWES

“It was a bit different this year with the route change, but there were still plenty of people on the streets.

“Generally, most people played ball and moved their cars when asked so it was a successful day.

“I’d like to thank Angie Talbot, the chairman, who has done a marvellous job, and Wendy Armour, Alison Owen, Sian Morrison, Ann Collins and Alfie Woodhouse, they have all done a great job.”

The Sudbury Carnival kings and queens Picture: ANDY HOWESThe Sudbury Carnival kings and queens Picture: ANDY HOWES

Charity collectors at the Sudbury Carnival Picture: Andy HowesCharity collectors at the Sudbury Carnival Picture: Andy Howes

A float at the event Picture: ANDY HOWESA float at the event Picture: ANDY HOWES

Crowds enjoy the procession at Sudbury Carnival Picture: ANDY HOWESCrowds enjoy the procession at Sudbury Carnival Picture: ANDY HOWES

Belly dancing at the Sudbury Carnival Picture: ANDY HOWESBelly dancing at the Sudbury Carnival Picture: ANDY HOWES

The procession entertained crowds along the alternate route Picture: ANDY HOWESThe procession entertained crowds along the alternate route Picture: ANDY HOWES

Sudbury carnival festivities in Belle Vue Park Picture: CHARLIE DOUGLASSudbury carnival festivities in Belle Vue Park Picture: CHARLIE DOUGLAS

Route 66 entertain the carnival crowds at Belle Vue Park Picture: CHARLIE DOUGLASRoute 66 entertain the carnival crowds at Belle Vue Park Picture: CHARLIE DOUGLAS

Topic Tags:

Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Yesterday, 23:47 Jake Foxford
Delays are expected until at least 7pm this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train delays are expected this evening after a vehicle has crashed into a bridge on the Ipswich to London Liverpool Street line.

Man arrested in connection with rape reported at RiZe music festival

Yesterday, 23:45 Jake Foxford
The incident was reported at RiZE Festival in Chelmsford Picture: Press Association Images/Edward Smith

A 41-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of rape at Chelmsford’s RiZe festival this weekend.

Gallery: ‘Out of this world’ – Action-packed Aldeburgh Carnival in pictures

Yesterday, 21:03 Jake Foxford
Youngsters enjoy the fun at Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Three days of festivities ended with a bang as Aldeburgh Carnival filled the streets of one of Suffolk’s most picturesque seaside towns.

Man pleads guilty to causing crash which killed his best friend

Yesterday, 20:52 Adam Howlett
The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

A 26-year-old man from Ipswich has pleaded guilty to causing a crash which claimed the life of his best friend.

Thieves snatch vital car parts from Colchester charity vans

Yesterday, 23:58 Jake Foxford
The vans have been rendered unusable by the vandals and furniture collections have now been delayed. Picture: ST HELENA HOSPICE

A Colchester-based hospice was struck by criminals who stole crucial catalytic converters from their vans – rendering them useless.

Man finishes record-breaking bid for Sealand glory – but another swimmer beats him to it

Yesterday, 23:55 Dominic Moffitt
Richard arrives on the beach at Felixstowe channeling Scotty's spirit with the British flag Picture: FACEBOOK RICHARD ROYAL

In a race not unlike Scott’s to the South Pole, two men have battled to become the first to swim from the micronation of Sealand back to Suffolk’s shores.

Excessive speed a factor in death of motorcyclist on A12, inquest hears

Yesterday, 18:05 Adam Howlett
Motorcyclist Gavin Chandler, 24, from Tunstall, died following a collision on the A12 at Foxhall on Wednesday, June 21

A Suffolk coroner has urged motorcyclists to stick to the highway code after hearing that excessive speed could have contributed to the death of a 24-year-old man in a crash on the A12 last year.

Most read

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Low wages mean hundreds more workers are claiming Universal Credit

Maureen Reynel at FIND’s Ipswich foodbank. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Delays are expected until at least 7pm this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man pleads guilty to causing crash which killed his best friend

The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

Gallery: ‘Out of this world’ – Action-packed Aldeburgh Carnival in pictures

Youngsters enjoy the fun at Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24