Car on fire after crash in Lakenheath
PUBLISHED: 17:24 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:20 25 October 2018
Archant
Firefighters had to extinguish a car fire after a collision near Lakenheath.
Police were called to the scene of the crash around 12.30pm on the B1112 at the Undley Road junction, after reports that two cars had been involved in an accident.
Officers called for fire crews and paramedics after one of the vehicles caught alight.
Firefighters put the fire out and ambulance crews treated two people at the scene - one with an arm injury and another with a bruised abdomen.
The road was closed while emergency services removed the wreckages.
An East of England Ambulance spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a collision in Undley Road, Lakenheath, at 12.43pm.
“We sent one ambulance to the scene, however no patients required transport to hospital.”