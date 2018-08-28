Car on fire after crash in Lakenheath

The crash happened on the B1112, leaving one car on fire. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Firefighters had to extinguish a car fire after a collision near Lakenheath.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the scene of the crash around 12.30pm on the B1112 at the Undley Road junction, after reports that two cars had been involved in an accident.

Officers called for fire crews and paramedics after one of the vehicles caught alight.

Firefighters put the fire out and ambulance crews treated two people at the scene - one with an arm injury and another with a bruised abdomen.

The road was closed while emergency services removed the wreckages.

An East of England Ambulance spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a collision in Undley Road, Lakenheath, at 12.43pm.

“We sent one ambulance to the scene, however no patients required transport to hospital.”