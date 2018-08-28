Partly Cloudy

Village celebrates new war memorial following successful campaign

PUBLISHED: 09:55 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:44 24 October 2018

Residents wanted a

Residents wanted a "more appropriate" war memorial in Red Lodge. The group is pictured at the old memorial in the village Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS

Archant

A Suffolk village is celebrating after its successful campaign for a new war memorial to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The Suffragan Bishop of Dunwich, the Rt Rev Mike Harrison will lead the dedication at the new memorial Picture: ANDY ABBOTTThe Suffragan Bishop of Dunwich, the Rt Rev Mike Harrison will lead the dedication at the new memorial Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Residents in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall, called for a “more appropriate” memorial in the village and a group of representatives from Forest Heath District Council, Red Lodge Parish Council, as well as St Christopher’s School and church, was formed to lead the project.

Around £17,000 of funding was raised through grants and public fundraising for the memorial.

The Rt Reverend Dr Mike Harrison, the Suffragan Bishop of Dunwich, will lead a special ceremony on Wednesday, November 7, at 2.20pm for the dedication of the new memorial.

Before the dedication, St Christopher’s school will host an assembly at 2pm, which will be followed by a procession from the school to the memorial at 2.15pm.

St Christopher's School in Red Lodge were involved in fundraising for the project Picture: GREG BROWNSt Christopher's School in Red Lodge were involved in fundraising for the project Picture: GREG BROWN

This will be followed by refreshments in the Millennium Centre.

The group put forward a selection of designed proposals with 98% of respondents saying they would like the memorial with a plain granite face and featuring a laurel wreath.

Goymour Homes, who own the grass land on the corner of Heatherset Way and Warren Road, has given permission to site the new war memorial on their land.

The new memorial is now in place ready for the special service on November 7, and Remembrance Day on November 11.

Lance Stanbury, who represents Red Lodge at Forest Heath District Council, and is Chairman of the War Memorial Committee, said: “Our community wants an appropriate memorial to properly mark the sacrifice made by local people in all conflicts since World War One.

“This is a collective community project and we are delighted that not only have residents helped finalise the design but organisations have come together to make it a reality.

“While Red Lodge is a new community, it is very clear current and future generations want to show their respect and remember the fallen at a fitting memorial.

“I know everyone who has worked on this are very pleased that it looks like we can achieve this ready to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One on November 11, 2018.

“We would like to invite everyone to attend the special ceremony on November 7 and of course Remembrance Day itself.”

