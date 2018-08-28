Residents in Long Melford invited to hear neighbourhood plan details

Long Melford. Picture: JOHN OHLSON JOHN OHLSON

Residents in a picturesque Suffolk village are being invited to attend a meeting to hear details of its neighbourhood plan.

The first draft of the Long Melford Neighbourhood Plan is progressing and 75% of villagers responded to the household survey to give their views on the village and its infrastructure.

Details on policies and proposals for housing, traffic and parking, village services and facilities, business and tourism, and sites for future development will be outlined at a meeting at the village hall.

Neighbourhood plans are detailed documents which authorities such as Babergh District and Suffolk County councils have to take account of by law.

It is not a legal requirement but a right which communities can choose to use.

The meeting will take place at Long Melford Village Hall on Monday, October 29, from 7pm-9pm and all residents are welcome.