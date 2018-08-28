Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Residents in Long Melford invited to hear neighbourhood plan details

PUBLISHED: 11:58 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:41 23 October 2018

Long Melford. Picture: JOHN OHLSON

Long Melford. Picture: JOHN OHLSON

JOHN OHLSON

Residents in a picturesque Suffolk village are being invited to attend a meeting to hear details of its neighbourhood plan.

The first draft of the Long Melford Neighbourhood Plan is progressing and 75% of villagers responded to the household survey to give their views on the village and its infrastructure.

Details on policies and proposals for housing, traffic and parking, village services and facilities, business and tourism, and sites for future development will be outlined at a meeting at the village hall.

Neighbourhood plans are detailed documents which authorities such as Babergh District and Suffolk County councils have to take account of by law.

It is not a legal requirement but a right which communities can choose to use.

The meeting will take place at Long Melford Village Hall on Monday, October 29, from 7pm-9pm and all residents are welcome.

Topic Tags:

‘Suffolk made me who I am’ - Singing sensation looks forward to homecoming Christmas concert

Yesterday, 21:00 Andrew Hirst
The Chrissy at Christmas concert takes place at Aldeburgh Church Picture: CHRISTINA JOHNSTON

A Suffolk singer is returning to her home county for a Christmas concert in aid of a children’s charity.

Rugby squad’s tutu-lly new look to support teammate with cancer

Yesterday, 21:00 Emily Townsend
Their tutu-lly new look is all in aid of Stand Up to Cancer and supporting Bully's cancer battle Picture: MARK HEWLETT PHOTOGRAPHY / STAND UP TO CANCER

A campaigning rugby team slipped into a tutu-lly vibrant kit in a bid to crush cancer and save lives – in honour of teammate Bully.

Opinion: Farewell DVDs: You brought us entertainment but you’re now set for the loft!

Yesterday, 19:30 Paul Geater
Don't expect to find a DVD player at John Lewis after the current stock has been sold!

John Lewis is to stop selling DVD players. The “must have” technology of the first years of the 21st century is now officially redundant – here Paul Geater looks at but what might be next to bite the dust.

‘Woefully inadequate’ - Hadleigh objectors describe plans for business park on farmland

Yesterday, 19:00 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The entrance from Stone Street, which will be the main access for the proposed new business park in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans by an Anglian timber importer to develop a new business park on farmland in Hadleigh have been described as “woefully inadequate” by objectors.

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Yesterday, 19:00 Michael Steward
Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The mother of missing Cockfield man Chas Thacker has made a heartfelt plea for help in searching for her son.

Hospital turnaround chief tipped for ambulance job

Yesterday, 18:33 Geraldine Scott
Dorothy Hosein. Picture: Ian Burt

The woman tipped to temporarily take the reins at the region’s ambulance trust when the service’s chief executive steps down has a history of turning around a failing hospital.

Woman pleads guilty to causing death of popular 82-year-old by careless driving

Yesterday, 17:40 Will Jefford
An area of the B1066 as it passes near-by Stanstead in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman who died in a tragic road crash as a car swerved to avoid her was in the “wrong place in the wrong time”, a court heard.

Most read

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: Big interview: Freddie Sears on Ipswich Town fighting relegation, rumours of discontent and Hurst’s methods

Freddie Sears has been speaking about Ipswich Town's poor start to the season. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Suffolk made me who I am’ - Singing sensation looks forward to homecoming Christmas concert

The Chrissy at Christmas concert takes place at Aldeburgh Church Picture: CHRISTINA JOHNSTON

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘To my knowledge that’s kind of hearsay’ – Hurst responds to Holland’s claim Evans is lining up a replacement

Paul Hurst has responded to comments made by Matt Holland. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24