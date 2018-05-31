What is the weather going to be like for the rest of today and next week?

Things are expected to stay warm and dry for most of next week until cooler temperatures arrive on Friday Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Yesterday East Anglia enjoyed bright and sunny spells but it looks like there could be a build-up of clouds later today.

The morning will remain dry and warm but clouds will gather as we go into the afternoon adding some humidity with temperatures staying in the mid-20’s like they have done for the past few days.

Heading into next week things are likely to follow the same pattern as the weekend, with Monday bucking the trend only slightly as it will likely see some showers.

Temperatures will range from 23-26C, depending on cloud cover, but we can expect the return of a classic British summer with rain creeping into Thursday and Thursday evening.

On Friday those showers are likely to return with temperatures dropping to a cooler, less humid, 20C and the movement of an incoming north-westerly wind.

This is expected to continue into next weekend.

