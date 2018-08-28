East Bergholt WI celebrates centenary year

Members of the East Bergholt WI gathered to celebrate their centenary Picture: JEAN SCRUBY Archant

A Suffolk WI branch has celebrated 100 years in the community.

Members of the East Bergholt WI came together at Hintlesham Golf Club to celebrate their 100th birthday.

The group was started back in 1918 by women from the village.

Members and their invited guests were able to reminisce and raised a glass to starting the next chapter in their history.

Current president June Firmin said that the WI in East Bergholt “is as strong and active now as it was then”.

In addition to the centenary lunch a book is being written about the history of the institute which will capture its key milestones and events across its history.

A special planter has also been placed in the centre of the village.

New members are always welcome to meetings at the Constable Hall in East Bergholt on the second Wednesday of each month at 7.30 pm.