Suffolk airman killed in Thetford Forest crash

Police have closed part of the B1112 near Weeting following a collision. Picture by Bethany Whymark Archant

The man who died in a single vehicle crash at Weeting, near Brandon, after the car he was driving hit a tree was a United States Air Force airman based at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The airman, who was in his 20s and assigned to the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was killed yesterday (December 29).

The collision happened on Lynn Road (B1106) at around 6.40am when his BMW 323 convertible travelling towards Weeting left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

The airman was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency services.

Colonel Evan Pettus, 48th Fighter Wing commander, from RAF Lakenheath, said: “The Liberty Wing mourns the passing of one of its own today.

“When a tragedy like this strikes, it’s felt throughout our entire community. Our sympathies and prayers are with this airman’s friends, family and fellow wingmen in the 748th AMXS.”

The road was closed yesterday while emergency services dealt with the incident and it was re-opened shortly after 12.40pm.

Police officers at the Norfolk Serious Collision Investigation Team are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning how the BMW was being driven prior to the crash.

Anyone with information can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101