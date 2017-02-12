Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk and Eastenders star June Brown tells Desert Island Discs she is not retiring

14:10 12 February 2017

June Brown during the recording of Desert Island Discs. Picture: BBC/PA Wire.

June Brown during the recording of Desert Island Discs. Picture: BBC/PA Wire.

Legendary Suffolk actress June Brown said she does not want to retire because she thinks that stopping working is what “kills you”.

Comment
June Brown during the recording of Desert Island Discs. Picture: BBC/PA Wire.June Brown during the recording of Desert Island Discs. Picture: BBC/PA Wire.

Brown, who turns 90 on Thursday, has been a fixture of Eastenders as Dot Cotton, now Dot Branning, since the programme’s inception in 1985.

She has become a British cultural icon, having won several awards during her decades-long career, as well as being awarded an MBE in 2008 for her services to drama and charity.

She was born in Needham Market and attended Ipswich High School for Girls. She also received an honorary doctorate from the University of Suffolk in 2011.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Brown said that still being part of the programme keeps her “alive”, but she fears losing her independence as she ages.

June Brown receiving her honourary degree from the University of Suffolk in 2011.June Brown receiving her honourary degree from the University of Suffolk in 2011.

Asked by host Kirsty Young how she keeps up her energy levels to act, Brown said: “I haven’t really got very much now but I find when I get on set, my energy comes.

“It’s like people can go on stage and break an ankle and they don’t notice till they come off. But as soon as I get on the stage it’s as if I have energy.

“I can be feeling like death warmed up when I come in, and then I’m alive. It keeps me alive.”

She said that work is a reason to get up in the morning, particularly for people of an advanced age.

June Brown as Dot Branning - her character is better known as Dot Cotton. She is pictured with her on-screen son Nick CottonJune Brown as Dot Branning - her character is better known as Dot Cotton. She is pictured with her on-screen son Nick Cotton

“I think that’s why a lot of people are very lonely and get ill when they’re older, because I think loneliness and having no motivation, nothing to work towards ... I think it kills you,” she told Young.

Brown said her independence is “extremely important” to her and that she hates to “feel I am losing it”.

She said: “If people put out hands to help me out of a car I say ‘no thank you’ - I won’t accept it.

“And I get up and I don’t push myself up from the arm of a chair. I use my thighs because you have to do that. You can act yourself into age, you can act yourself into anything you want.”

The Bafta-nominated actress said she is “quite upset” about Dot losing her sight in EastEnders.

Brown said the character is “very quick” and that she does not want to lose herself if Dot also loses who she is due to poor health.

“I feel that Dot - she’s very quick and quick moving and quick speaking - and I do not want to become a dependant old woman, or otherwise my character’s gone, and I might as well not be there,” she said.

“I can run as Dot, I find myself running across the road, and I don’t want to lose my character.

“It’s like being in a wheelchair or something, and not ever getting out of it.”

Brown chose a selection of songs, including Cliff Richard’s Living Doll and Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive by Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters, and opted for tobacco seeds as her luxury item were she to find herself as a desert island castaway.

Keywords: University of Suffolk BBC Radio

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

BMW smashes into front of older couple’s home in Clacton and driver allegedly flees scene

46 minutes ago Matt Reasom
An Essex Police cordon. Library image

The car careered into the front of the house at 1am this morning, smashing down the kitchen wall.

Ofsted rates Essex County Council’s adult learning provision ‘inadequate’

14:10 Gemma Mitchell
Essex County Council headquarters at County Hall, Chelmsford. Picture: Martin Rose/Eastnews.co.uk

A council that delivers apprenticeships and learning programmes to adults in Essex has been rated ‘inadequate’ by the education watchdog.

£50,000 reward for information on missing Corrie McKeague to be withdrawn by family

12:27 Matt Reason
Corrie McKeague

The reward will close in the coming days, with anyone who has any information that leads to Corrie McKeague’s discovery being urged to come forward now.

Colchester brothers Kyle and Kristan Bergin sentenced for drug offences

27 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
The brothers were found in possession of cannabis (stock image). Picture: Su Anderson

Two brothers from Colchester have been sentenced after police caught them in possession of cocaine and cannabis as well as a large sum of cash.

Floral tributes to Dean Stansby after stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich – Murder investigation update

14:14 Matt Stott
Floral tributes in honour of Dean Stansby in Ancaster Road on Sunday. Picture: MATT STOTT

Tributes have been paid to Dean Stansby after he was named by police as the victim of the fatal stabbing near Ipswich railway station earlier this week.

Suffolk and Eastenders star June Brown tells Desert Island Discs she is not retiring

14:10 Matt Stott
June Brown during the recording of Desert Island Discs. Picture: BBC/PA Wire.

Legendary Suffolk actress June Brown said she does not want to retire because she thinks that stopping working is what “kills you”.

Top award for Wangford Veterinary Clinic

18 minutes ago Simon Ward
Wangford Veterinary Clinic wins Best Small Animal practice Suffolk 2016 from GHP Animal Health

Staff at a rural veterinary clinic are celebrating after receiving a top regional accolade.

Most read

Updated: Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

Heavy snow showers in Bury St Edmunds.

Lorry driver from A12 crash named by family as Gurdip Johal – police confirm no other casualties

Gurdip Johal with sister Mandip. Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Reaction: Mick McCarthy hails Huws and Diagouraga after 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Floral tributes to Dean Stansby after stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich – Murder investigation update

Floral tributes in honour of Dean Stansby in Ancaster Road on Sunday. Picture: MATT STOTT

Tribute paid to charismatic farmer and pig production pioneer Malcolm Easey

Malcolm Easey, centre, flanked by his sons, Jon, left, and Chris.

Shivering two-month-old puppies abandoned at Lowesoft roadside

Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy hails Huws and Diagouraga after 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Nine places to eat out in Ipswich if you are vegan

Avocado is an ingredient used often in vegan meals

Updated: Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

Heavy snow showers in Bury St Edmunds.

Gallery: See how much extra daylight we’ll get by the end of February 2017

A stunning sunset in Stradbroke. Photo: Tom Baldwin
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24