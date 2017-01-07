Suffolk and Essex hospitals urge responsible A&E use as patient numbers soar

Hospitals across Suffolk and Essex are urging patients to only go to A&E if it is a genuine emergency, after departments have spent the first week of 2017 under increasing pressure from soaring patient numbers.

The days following Christmas and New Year are often considered by hospitals to be among the busiest weeks it encounters due to the influx in patients seeing GPs and going to hospital following illnesses over the festive period.

But with many hospitals nationally asking people to carefully consider before they go to A&E, at least one hospital has said it is “probably the busiest we have ever been.”

A spokeswoman at Ipswich Hospital said that while it was not unusual for people to be ill more often during the colder winter period, its doctors, nurses and paramedics were “under a lot of pressure” while it was at its highest alert level.

“It’s not the number of people we are seeing but the acuity of people we are seeing,” the spokeswoman said.

“We are seeing a lot of poorly people that need complex care, so it’s not a surge in numbers but it’s about the level of care they need.

“We are facing considerable pressure but thanks to fantastic staff and volunteers we are managing well at the hospital.”

West Suffolk Hospital said it had experienced more patients, but had been prioritising care to manage the situation.

Jon Green, chief operating officer at West Suffolk Hospital, said: “The hospital is extremely busy, as we would expect at this time of year.

“Overall demand has been up, with a higher number of people arriving at our emergency department as well as the number of patients who need to stay in the hospital for one night or more.

“The trust continues to manage this demand by following safety procedures and prioritising the high quality care of patients at all times.”

At Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, A&E staff reported 1,839 attendances from Boxing Day to January 1 – an increase of 124 admissions from the same period in 2015.

A spokesman from the hospital said: “We would ask anyone coming to the hospital to think, ‘do you really need A&E?’ The department is for patients with serious injuries or illnesses and for life-threatening emergencies.”

Colchester Hospital staff said that it was a situation that it was a common issues facing all hospitals and health services such as GPs across the region, but described the level of demand as “unprecedented”.

Dr Barbara Buckley, managing director of the hospital, said: “Our priority, as always, has been patient safety and maintaining quality but we accept that some patients have not had the best possible experience.

“This is because the hospital has been running at such high bed occupancy levels that some patients have had to spend longer than is ideal in the Emergency Department (A&E) while waiting for beds to become available.

“We apologise to those patients and their families who have been affected in this way but would stress that all patients at all times are always in the care of health professionals.

“We are seeing higher than predicted numbers of very ill patients.”

All four hospitals are urging patients to only use A&E for emergencies, as they would at any other time of the year, and make the most of pharmacies and the NHS 111 service for non-emergency illnesses.