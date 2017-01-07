Partly Cloudy

Suffolk and Essex hospitals urge responsible A&E use as patient numbers soar

18:47 06 January 2017

Hospitals across Suffolk and Essex are urging patients to only go to A&E if it is a genuine emergency, after departments have spent the first week of 2017 under increasing pressure from soaring patient numbers.

Colchester General Hospital's A&E department.Colchester General Hospital's A&E department.

The days following Christmas and New Year are often considered by hospitals to be among the busiest weeks it encounters due to the influx in patients seeing GPs and going to hospital following illnesses over the festive period.

But with many hospitals nationally asking people to carefully consider before they go to A&E, at least one hospital has said it is “probably the busiest we have ever been.”

A spokeswoman at Ipswich Hospital said that while it was not unusual for people to be ill more often during the colder winter period, its doctors, nurses and paramedics were “under a lot of pressure” while it was at its highest alert level.

“It’s not the number of people we are seeing but the acuity of people we are seeing,” the spokeswoman said.

“We are seeing a lot of poorly people that need complex care, so it’s not a surge in numbers but it’s about the level of care they need.

“We are facing considerable pressure but thanks to fantastic staff and volunteers we are managing well at the hospital.”

West Suffolk Hospital said it had experienced more patients, but had been prioritising care to manage the situation.

Jon Green, chief operating officer at West Suffolk Hospital, said: “The hospital is extremely busy, as we would expect at this time of year.

“Overall demand has been up, with a higher number of people arriving at our emergency department as well as the number of patients who need to stay in the hospital for one night or more.

“The trust continues to manage this demand by following safety procedures and prioritising the high quality care of patients at all times.”

At Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, A&E staff reported 1,839 attendances from Boxing Day to January 1 – an increase of 124 admissions from the same period in 2015.

A spokesman from the hospital said: “We would ask anyone coming to the hospital to think, ‘do you really need A&E?’ The department is for patients with serious injuries or illnesses and for life-threatening emergencies.”

Colchester Hospital staff said that it was a situation that it was a common issues facing all hospitals and health services such as GPs across the region, but described the level of demand as “unprecedented”.

Dr Barbara Buckley, managing director of the hospital, said: “Our priority, as always, has been patient safety and maintaining quality but we accept that some patients have not had the best possible experience.

“This is because the hospital has been running at such high bed occupancy levels that some patients have had to spend longer than is ideal in the Emergency Department (A&E) while waiting for beds to become available.

“We apologise to those patients and their families who have been affected in this way but would stress that all patients at all times are always in the care of health professionals.

“We are seeing higher than predicted numbers of very ill patients.”

All four hospitals are urging patients to only use A&E for emergencies, as they would at any other time of the year, and make the most of pharmacies and the NHS 111 service for non-emergency illnesses.

  • I am happy to report that my very recent experience was the complete opposite of the previous contributor. Despite calling on services on one of the busiest days of the year, Ambulance service, A&E staff and the mental health crisis team could not have been more professional in the care and assistance given to the patient concerned. Their actions ensured that a life threatening situation has been changed into a positive life changing outcome. The continuing care now being received has changed the life of not only the patient but also their family and friends and I cannot give enough thanks and praise for the service received at such a distressing time.

    MiniMum

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • What shocking treatment Rachel, but no surprise. You only get noticed if you have a physical illness (such as a broken bone) and mental illness is fobbed-off. We were told that tax cuts for the wealthy would increase the tax revenues (hahaha), but where are those additional taxes being spent? Not on mental health for sure. I have read so many times that they are targeting the young mentally ill but they are also being ignored. I think the main benefit of cutting taxes for the wealthy is that the wealthy are now more wealthy; those who have suffered from it are the ill, the disabled, the weak, the elderly and the vulnerable. And things will only get worse and worse and worse... etc. Shame on our governments (ALL of them).

    Johnthebap

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • Won't be using a&e for any mental health issues again, even being told by 111 to go down there. 10 hour wait to just be treated and then left on the way side to be seen by the crisis team who probably won't show up. I'd rather act on my issues next time, than to be dismissed and snarled out by the workers around. Mental health is not a real issue, a gp can do a better job....sleep it off and book an appointment.......because unless you're half dead...no one is going to give a s***.

    Rachel Mann

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

