Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Suffolk and north Essex hospital car parking charges net £4.9m in a year

14:02 27 December 2016

Ipswich Hospital car park.

Ipswich Hospital car park.

Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex charged patients, staff and visitors a combined total of nearly £5million in a year for parking, according to new figures.

Comment

The data collected by the Press Association showed that hospitals across England made more than £120 million from charging for parking in 2015/16 - an increase of 5% on 2014/15.

Ipswich Hospital raked in £1,566,025, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust made £1,345,358, and James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Gorleston charged a total of £1,028,884.

Meanwhile in north Essex, Colchester Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust charged £953,857 split between £853,070 from patients and visitors and £100,787 from staff.

Some 120 NHS trusts across England were asked to give figures on parking charges and fines under the Freedom of Information Act, with 89 providing responses.

Overall, NHS trusts netted £120,662,650 in 2015/16 in car park charges, up from £114,873,867 the year before, the study found.

Twenty-seven trusts provided data on parking fines, showing they made £2,300,208 in fines over a four-year period. In 2015/16 alone, £635,387 was made from fining patients, visitors and staff on hospital grounds.

However, figures were not provided for fines at Ipswich, West Suffolk, James Paget or Colchester hospitals.

The Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust came out top when it came to parking income, making £4,841,108 across the year.

More than half of trusts who responded to the FOI request are making more than £1 million in car park fees every year, with some also handing money to private firms.

Katherine Murphy, chief executive of the Patients Association, said it was unfair that hospital parking in Wales and Scotland was largely free but that patients in England were still forced to pay.

She added: “The shocking reality about car parking charges is that they are taking money from the sick and vulnerable to top up NHS coffers. This is not what car parking charges should be used for.

“The NHS is clearly underfunded, but the onus on meeting the funding crisis should most certainly not be shouldered by the sick, injured and vulnerable.

“We take a very clear line that car parking fees need to be scrapped or strictly capped.”

Ms Murphy added: “It is not right that fines should be so heavy handed on sick and disabled patients.”

A Department of Health spokeswoman said: “Patients and families shouldn’t have to deal with the added stress of unfair parking charges. We expect all NHS organisations to follow our guidelines and put concessions in place for those who most need help.

Keywords: Ipswich Hospital NHS United Kingdom Wales Scotland

Updated: Flood alerts issued across Norfolk and Suffolk

Yesterday, 22:20 George Ryan
A flood warning has been issued on December 27 for large parts of the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

Flood alerts were issued for parts of the Broads tonight - but the night seems to be passing off without incident.

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies aged 60

Yesterday, 21:57 Adam Howlett
Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope AP Photo/Lucasfilm, Ltd. & TM

Screen star Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60, days after suffering a heart attack on a transatlantic flight.

Train delays due to urgent repairs to track between Ipswich and Needham Market

Yesterday, 21:18 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Railway Station

Rail passengers are facing delays this evening due to ‘urgent repairs’ to the track between Ipswich and Needham Market.

Renewed appeal to find missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess

Yesterday, 18:50 Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for help to find missing man Cameron Burgess from Colchester

Police have renewed their appeal to find missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess who has not been seen since Friday December 23.

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for fog

Yesterday, 17:38 Adam Howlett
The Met Office has warned of difficult driving conditions on Wednesday morning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog, warning of difficult driving conditions on the roads tomorrow morning.

Updated: Two women killed after accidents near Eye and Newmarket

Yesterday, 14:58 Matt Stott
The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Two women have died after separate road collisions in Suffolk this morning, police have confirmed.

Car failed to stop at scene of A12 two-vehicle crash on Boxing Day in Colchester

Yesterday, 14:10 Matt Stott
Stock image of the A12 in Colchester.

A driver failed to stop at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A12 near Colchester on Boxing Day which left a woman with whiplash injuries.

Most read

Farm machinery maker CLAAS plans new headquarters

Artist's impression of the proposed new CLAAS UK headquarters at Saxham, Bury St Edmunds.

Updated: Two women killed after accidents near Eye and Newmarket

The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Woman clings on to lifebuoy rope for half an hour to prevent husband from being swept out to sea at Southwold

The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton reacts to current situation at club and criticises handling of his own departure

Jim Magilton

Updated: Burglar steals milk and money and sets fire to kitchen of Felixstowe bungalow

A police forensics van at the scene the morning after the burglary and fire incident on Boxing Day night in Grange Road, Felixstowe. Pic: Matt Stott.

Train delays due to urgent repairs to track between Ipswich and Needham Market

Ipswich Railway Station

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24