Suffolk and north Essex hospital car parking charges net £4.9m in a year

Ipswich Hospital car park.

Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex charged patients, staff and visitors a combined total of nearly £5million in a year for parking, according to new figures.

The data collected by the Press Association showed that hospitals across England made more than £120 million from charging for parking in 2015/16 - an increase of 5% on 2014/15.

Ipswich Hospital raked in £1,566,025, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust made £1,345,358, and James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Gorleston charged a total of £1,028,884.

Meanwhile in north Essex, Colchester Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust charged £953,857 split between £853,070 from patients and visitors and £100,787 from staff.

Some 120 NHS trusts across England were asked to give figures on parking charges and fines under the Freedom of Information Act, with 89 providing responses.

Overall, NHS trusts netted £120,662,650 in 2015/16 in car park charges, up from £114,873,867 the year before, the study found.

Twenty-seven trusts provided data on parking fines, showing they made £2,300,208 in fines over a four-year period. In 2015/16 alone, £635,387 was made from fining patients, visitors and staff on hospital grounds.

However, figures were not provided for fines at Ipswich, West Suffolk, James Paget or Colchester hospitals.

The Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust came out top when it came to parking income, making £4,841,108 across the year.

More than half of trusts who responded to the FOI request are making more than £1 million in car park fees every year, with some also handing money to private firms.

Katherine Murphy, chief executive of the Patients Association, said it was unfair that hospital parking in Wales and Scotland was largely free but that patients in England were still forced to pay.

She added: “The shocking reality about car parking charges is that they are taking money from the sick and vulnerable to top up NHS coffers. This is not what car parking charges should be used for.

“The NHS is clearly underfunded, but the onus on meeting the funding crisis should most certainly not be shouldered by the sick, injured and vulnerable.

“We take a very clear line that car parking fees need to be scrapped or strictly capped.”

Ms Murphy added: “It is not right that fines should be so heavy handed on sick and disabled patients.”

A Department of Health spokeswoman said: “Patients and families shouldn’t have to deal with the added stress of unfair parking charges. We expect all NHS organisations to follow our guidelines and put concessions in place for those who most need help.