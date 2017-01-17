Suffolk clergyman denies filming men in public toilets for sexual gratification

The Very Revd Martin Thrower

A senior Suffolk clergyman has denied filming men in public toilets for his own sexual gratification.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Very Rev Martin Thrower, 55, of Church Street, Hadleigh, pleaded not guilty to two charges of voyeurism when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court today.

Thrower, who is rector of Hadleigh, Layham and Shelley, is accused of recording a private act with the intention of viewing the footage for his own sexual gratification and of recording another person for the same reason, on or before Thursday August 4 last year.

At an earlier hearing, Ipswich Magistrates’ Court was told the alleged incidents happened at the Buttermarket Shopping centre’s public toilets.

Thrower was formally charged for the offences in November after he was arrested in August.

He was released on bail until his trial at Norwich Crown on June 14.

The conditions of his bail say he must not have unsupervised contact with people under the age of 18.