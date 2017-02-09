Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk County Council meet to raise taxes and reduce its expenditure

05:43 09 February 2017

Suffolk County Council's Endeavour House headquarters.

Suffolk County Council's Endeavour House headquarters.

Archant

Members of Suffolk County Council meet today to agree its budget for the next financial year – and are expected to approve a 3% increase in its council tax requirement to help fund social care provision.

Comment

This is the last budget meeting before members of the council are up for re-election in May.

The current Conservative administration is proposing to cut overall expenditure by about £31m and to use £8.5m from the council’s reserves to plug a gap of nearly £40m that has opened because of a reduction in the amount that the government gives.

The Labour opposition has tabled an amendment that would see the cuts slashed by £15.5m by dipping further into the council’s reserves.

The two parties disagree on how much is available in the reserves – the administration says most of the money the council has put aside is committed to specific projects and only £48m is available to spend.

Labour says there are £190m in reserves – and much of the money officially allocated for projects has been waiting to be spent for years with no sign of anything happening.

Cabinet member for finance Richard Smith said: “My view of the Labour amendment is that it is financially dangerous.

“They are proposing to take a further £15.5m out of reserves next year on top of the £8.5m we are planning to use. That makes £24m.

“Given that the usable reserves are only £48m that would cut them in half in just one year – and then you would have to continue to fund the services in future years.”

Labour finance spokesman Len Jacklin said: “The initial payments will come from the £190million in reserves.

“We predict that finances will improve over the next four years – spending now to help people avoid the need for more expensive services will begin to pay off by 2020.”

The council is finely balanced. Although there is a Conservative administration, the party lost its majority when the Liberal Democrats won back the Hadleigh seat in a by-election in the autumn.

There are now 37 Conservative councillors and 38 opposition members – but these are split between four parties and three Independent councillors and rarely vote as a bloc.

Keywords: Suffolk County Council Suffolk County

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

42 minutes ago Matt Reason
The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

The A12 remained closed in the southbound direction today after a lorry crashed off a bridge, killing the driver, yesterday.

Snow showers forecast in Suffolk tonight with chance of settling snow

8 minutes ago Jason Noble
First signs of snow around Cransford. Picture: Allison Balaam

Snow could be settling across Suffolk tonight as forecasters have warned that sleet and snow will continue into the weekend.

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

9 minutes ago Matt Reason
A ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm sees more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen from Clarkes of Walsham outlet.The offenders fled the scene with more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel branded jackets. Officers were called to Clarkes of Walsham at Jimmy's Farm,just past 11pm (February 8) after responding to a security alarm activation. The offenders fled the scene with more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel branded jackets.

Police were in attendance at the Clarkes of Walsham outlet at Jimmy’s Farm, Wherstead, Ipswich, following reports of a burglary yesterday.

Former Aldeburgh Lifeboat Station coxswain picks up MBE

09:17 Tom Potter
Former Aldeburgh Lifeboat Station coxswain, Lee Firman

A former Suffolk lifeboat coxswain has picked up the MBE he received in The Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

Framlingham pupils meet woolly rhino during Ipswich Museum’s Stone Age exhibit

09:14 Andrew Hirst
Pupils from Sir Robert Hitcham's Primary are attending a stone age exhibtion at Ipswich Museum. Pictured is Tommy Kirk.

Suffolk pupils were “amazed” to see the bones of a woolly rhino that had once roamed the county during an educational trip back in time.

Police step up parking enforcement in Framlingham with letter sent to Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School

07:01 Andrew Hirst
Police have issued 13 parking tickets in Framlingham (stock image)

Parking enforcement is being stepped up in a Suffolk town where traffic issues have been a long-standing concern.

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

08:46 Emily Townsend and Colin Adwent
A police cordon in place at Ancaster Road after a stabbing

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Ipswich have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Most read

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Video: Diversion map and everything we know about the serious lorry crash on A12 at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

A police cordon in place at Ancaster Road after a stabbing

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

A ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm sees more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen from Clarkes of Walsham outlet.The offenders fled the scene with more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel branded jackets. Officers were called to Clarkes of Walsham at Jimmy's Farm,just past 11pm (February 8) after responding to a security alarm activation. The offenders fled the scene with more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel branded jackets.

Car occupants not seriously hurt after police chase ends in crash in Ipswich

Bridge Street, Ipswich

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

A police cordon in place at Ancaster Road after a stabbing

New: Sleeping Giants podcast: Aston Villa preview, first look at Emyr Huws and ‘Fearsome February’

Emyr Huws in action during the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Police step up parking enforcement in Framlingham with letter sent to Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School

Police have issued 13 parking tickets in Framlingham (stock image)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24