Suffolk County Council rejects call for 20mph zone outside school in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

09:25 10 January 2017

A 20 mph zone is going to be created outside St Helens Primary School on Woodbridge Road.

A 20 mph zone is going to be created outside St Helens Primary School on Woodbridge Road.

Archant

Highways bosses at Suffolk County Council have said that a section of Woodbridge Road outside St Helen’s Primary School in Ipswich is not eligible for a 20mph zone – despite a petition with more than 1,000 signatures backing the plan.

4 Comments

In July last year, parents gathered more than 1,000 signatures and presented a petition to Labour councillor John Cook, after concerns about the safety of pupils around the school’s gate on the busy Woodbridge Road.

Parents at the time reported that cars were often travelling too quickly along Woodbridge Road and would sometimes speed through the traffic lights as they were changing colour.

Now, following an assessment by highways teams, the campaigners have been told it is not eligible – but parents are still urging more to be done.

Mandy Gaylard, Suffolk county councillor for St Helen’s said she had met with parents spearheading the campaign, and would continue to push for more to be done.

“It’s disappointing but we cannot let that be the end of the story because it is still a problem,” she said.

“We need drivers to be more aware that there is a school there and speeding is putting lives in danger, and drivers need to make sure they don’t jump the lights because this is a real concern.”

The road already has ‘Twenty’s Plenty’ signs, but these are not legally enforceable, but Mrs Gaylard said they would strive for other measures such as speed bumps or greater police presence to curb speeding motorists.

St Helen’s Primary School headteacher Clare Flintoff said: “For many years the school has been campaigning for traffic calming and recognise the difficulties of being on the main trunk route into Ipswich.

“The reduction in the speed limit to 20mph is something we would very much welcome.”

In order for a 20mph limit to be introduced, highways teams have to consider a number of factors such as existing speed limits, average speeds, previous number of accidents and whether it is a residential area.

A county council spokesman added: “Suffolk County Council welcomes representation and petitioning is one way people can take part in the democratic process.”

Ipswich borough councillors will discuss the matter at tomorrow’s central area committee meeting.

4 comments

  • We all know the slogan used for SCC. "Ask them what they want and then tell them what they will get"

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Barnacle

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Elections coming up...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Ipswich Entrepreneur

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • This is a case of vested interest and sadly the safety and lives of children are the losers here. Having spent £21m on the TravelIpswich project it is unlikely (whatever evidence is presented to them) that SCC will install or recommend any measure which would slow traffic down against their control. Common sense, safety or public opinion will not have featured in this decision it is purely political to uphold the SUCCESS of the TravelIpswich project. Strange how other main routes through town can have calming and slowing measures such as Crown Street and yet where a school is present it is not eligible. Just look at the traffic slowing and calming measures at Russell Road to see who the council truly looks after first and foremost.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    GilbertGeorge

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • “Suffolk County Council welcomes representation and petitioning is one way people can take part in the democratic process.” But we will totally ignore a thousand people who have shown concern for young people. Once again SCC deciding on something that should be left for residents of Ipswich to decide.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Dalesman

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Suffolk County Council rejects call for 20mph zone outside school in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

09:25 Jason Noble

