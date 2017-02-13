Overcast

Suffolk County Council to open new preschools in Lavenham and Stowmarket this September

20:11 13 February 2017

Suffolk county councillor Gordon Jones. Picture: James Fletcher

Suffolk county councillor Gordon Jones. Picture: James Fletcher

Two new preschools are to be built in Suffolk this year thanks to a Government cash boost.

Suffolk County Council has received funding from the Department for Education for the fresh facilities in Lavenham and Stowmarket.

The authority plans to have the preschools open for September 2017 for children aged between three and five.

Working families particularly are set to benefit, as the number of free hours of childcare they are entitled to per week will increase this September from 15 to 30 during term time.

County councillor Gordon Jones, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, has hinted that there is more to come.

He said: “I am very pleased for the communities who will benefit from these preschools.

“Other communities will not be left out because we are working with partners to develop new places across Suffolk to meet the likely demand from working parents.”

Keywords: Gordon Jones Suffolk County Council Department for Education Suffolk County

