Suffolk engineer to repay £15,000 after £100,000 unpaid tax

Ipswich Crown Court. Archant

A Suffolk engineer who failed to pay more than £100,000 tax over a period of eight years has been ordered to repay £15,000.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Stebbing, who was earning £50,000 pa as an engineer on a fishing vessel for Macduff Shellfish, did not declare his income to HM Revenue and Customs between 2006 and 2014, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Last year Stebbing, 57, of Gresham Close, Oulton Broad, admitted two offences of being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of income tax and a similar offence in relation to national insurance.

He was sentenced to a 20-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to do 120 hours’ unpaid work.

Yesterday Stebbing returned to court for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act and was ordered to repay £15,731 after the court heard that was the total of his available assets.

The money will be paid as compensation to HMRC.