Suffolk estate agency staff fundraising for hospices

11:40 22 December 2016

Archant

Staff at Leaders estate agents took part in a variety of festive–themed fundraising events on Friday, 16th December to raise money for Together for Short Lives.

Rebecca Moore in the Felixstowe branch of Leaders

Staff at Leaders estate agents took part in a variety of festive–themed fundraising events on Friday, 1December 16 to raise money for Together for Short Lives.

From raffles, cake sales and fancy dress to pop-up coffee shops and cycling in Santa suits – Leaders’ staff threw themselves into raising as much money as possible for their Charity of the Year at Festive Friday events across the country.

Together for Short Lives is the UK’s leading charity for children and young people in the UK who are expected to have short lives. The charity supports all the professionals, children’s palliative care services and children’s hospices that deliver lifeline care to children and families across the UK.

Leaders has partnered with Together for Short Lives since 2015; each Leaders branch is connected to its nearest children’s hospice so staff and customers can support seriously ill children and their families locally.

49,000 children and young people are living in the UK with health conditions that are life-shortening or life-threatening. Together for Short Lives is there for every one of these children and their families. Together with the 54 children’s hospice services across the UK, they provide care and support, helping them have as fulfilling lives as possible and the very best care at the end of life.

Allison Thompson, Leaders’ managing director, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to our staff, customers, business contacts and the general public who have shown such fantastic support to our fundraising efforts. Festive Friday was our final charity event of the year and I am delighted to confirm that, as a result of the generous response we received, we have managed to reach our 2016 fundraising target of £50,000 for this fantastic charity.

Nick Appleby, head of corporate partnerships at Together for Short Lives, said: “We are hugely grateful for the support of Leaders again in 2016. To have raised £50,000 is a tremendous success and makes a huge difference to the lives of so many seriously ill children and their families who are supported by local children’s hospice services. The enthusiasm shown by everyone at Leaders is fantastic to see. Thank you.”

