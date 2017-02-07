Suffolk farmer describes carnage caused by dog attack on lambs grazing near Bury St Edmunds

Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell (c) copyright citizenside.com

A Suffolk farmer has reported a “scene of carnage” after a dog attacked and killed a number of lambs.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident occurred in Bradfield St George near Bury St Edmunds at the weekend. The field is rented by Heath Farm Suffolk, which grazes 100 acres of land around Hessett, Rougham and Bradfield St George.

Suffolk police were called on Saturday around 10am to reports that a dog was out of control and disembowelling lambs in the field.

According to a spokesman, the dog had escaped from a neighbouring property due to a fence blowing down overnight. Police have spoken to the dog owner who has since apologised to the victim.

The spokesman said: “Police are assisting to resolve the issue appropriately between the two parties and ensure that victim is compensated for their loss.”

However farmer Katie Mitcham Henry said this is not an isolated incident and that the damage cannot be rectified.

“Potentially around eight years worth of breeding animals have been destroyed here and the repercussions are endless,” she said.

“It is not the first time this has happened and we have had enough.

“Time and time again we have had to watch the immense devastation, pain and suffering caused by dog attacks – not only to the animals but also to my family and business partner’s family.

“This time I had witnesses messaging me saying they had seen a dog with the lamb’s head in its mouth – it is truly devastating.

“We have proof and evidence this time so it is now a police matter.”

Ms Mitcham Henry implored dog owners to abide by the Countryside Code at all times, adding: “We need to make people aware that one dog can do this much damage – this is someone’s pet pooch.

“If you walk a dog in the countryside, you should abide by and respect the code of conduct. If you can’t keep your dog under effective control at all times, it should be on a lead.

“Every field should be treated as if there’s livestock in it, even if it doesn’t look like there is.”

Police are also reminding dog owners that they are responsible for keeping their pets under control and are asking anyone who sees a dog attacking sheep to call police immediately. In an emergency, or if a crime is in progress, dial 999.