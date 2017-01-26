Suffolk father-of-three denies raping woman after night out in Bury St Emunds

Ipswich Crown Court Archant

A Suffolk father-of-three accused of raping a woman after she agreed to share a bed with him after a night out in Bury St Edmunds to celebrate her 21st birthday has denied the allegation.

Giving evidence on the fourth day of his trial at Ipswich Crown Court, 34-year-old Carl Turner said at no time had he touched the alleged victim while they were in bed together.

He said that when they returned to his father’s house in Mitchell Road, Bury St Edmunds, after leaving the nightclub the woman said she didn’t want to sleep on a sofa and asked if she could sleep in his bed with him.

Turner told the court he got into bed and fell asleep and when he woke during the night he saw the alleged victim was naked with her back to him.

Asked by his barrister Joanne Eley if he had raped or sexually assaulted the woman Turner replied: “I didn’t.”

Turner, of Elderberry Road, Red Lodge, has denied rape, causing or inciting the alleged victim to engage in sexual activity and four offences of sexual assault.

It has been alleged that the woman went back to a house in Mitchell Avenue with Turner after leaving Brazilia’s nightclub with him.

While they were sharing a taxi Turner suggested she stayed at his father’s house instead of going to her sister’s house and she agreed after telling him she would sleep on the sofa.

At the house Turner said he didn’t know where the spare bedding was and allegedly said it would be easier if she slept in his bed.

Turner gave the woman a T-shirt to sleep in and after she fell asleep she allegedly woke up to find Turner touching her between the legs.

The woman described feeling “completely shocked” and after clenching her legs together she had pretended to be asleep.

She claimed Turner had then started having sex with her and she had again pretended to be asleep because she was scared and embarrassed.

She said Turner had fallen asleep and she left the house as soon at it was light.

The trial continues.