Suffolk firm builds model sports car for kids - which will set you back £30,000

07:00 25 December 2016

How much would you spend on a present for your child at Christmas? £50? £100? £200 even? How about £30,000?

Comment

That’s what Suffolk company Atom Model Cars charge for one of its bespoke 2/3 size model sports cars.

Fit with real leather, a carbon fibre dashboard, alloy wheels and capable of reaching speeds of 20mph, the high-end mini vehicles are sold to some of the wealthiest people on the planet.

Stuart Pennington, who owns the company, which is based near Bury St Edmunds, designs the cars himself taking inspiration from British sports cars such as Aston Martin and Jaguar.

Stuart said he has never met any of the clients who have bought his models in person.

“Before I started I just thought we would sell to millionaires,” he said, “But they tend to be a bit tight.

“I didn’t realise there were these super-rich out there. They tend to be in the dark, in the shadows. It is a completely new world I was learning about.

“Our first customers were a royal family and it went on from there.”

Stuart’s incredible cars were featured on Channel 4’s The World’s Most Expensive Toys last night.

But some on Twitter have criticised the price of the toy when some are feeling the pinch this Christmas.

“I have said ‘Blimey what a lot of money’ myself,” said Stuart.“My (own) car is not that expensive.

“I’ve never met a client – these sorts of people don’t even shop themselves, they have personal shoppers.

“Most of our clients have been in the east, Russia and places like that.”

Stuart, who has a background in classic car restoration and body work, thought if he was going to make a model car for kids, he was going to do it properly.

He formed Atom Model Cars and began producing the top-spec vehicles. Although most of his cars cost £30,000 , the most expensive produced cost the buyer almost £50,000.

“When you go to 2/3 size scale you are almost building a real car,” he said. “What I can’t do is short cut it, I have to custom-make the stuff for it.

“It had real alloy wheels with real road tires, they can be expensive on a real car.

“Rather than put in a plastic steering wheel why not put in a steering wheel from a Porsche and go the Full Monty? We start from scratch on each eight-week order.”

Since starting the company, Stuart says he has sold 16 of his handmade cars.

Keywords: Twitter Russia

