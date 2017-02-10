Suffolk headteacher Geoff Barton wins general secretary election at Association of School and College Leaders

Geoff Barton, headteacher at King Edward VI Upper School in Bury St Edmunds. Archant

Suffolk headteacher Geoff Barton has won a landslide election victory to become general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL).

Mr Barton received 2,716 votes in the ballot of full members – just over 80%. His opponent, Chris Kirk, received 677.

The ASCL represents 15,000 head teachers and deputies.

Mr Barton, headteacher of King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds, declared himself “delighted”.

He said: “I want to thank the Association’s members for their encouragement over these past few months. The level of support has been both inspiring and humbling. My thanks also to Chris Kirk for being principled and good-humoured throughout the process.

“I very much look forward to working closely with all members of ASCL, its elected representatives, and the staff team. There’s never been a more important time for leaders, in our various roles across all types of schools and colleges, to speak with a distinctive, authoritative, united voice.

“I am looking forward to representing ASCL members when I take up post on 18 April. Until then, my priority is to give my full commitment to King Edward VI School, the high school I have so been privileged to lead as headteacher since April 2002.”