Suffolk man, 46, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving
15:05 21 December 2016
Archant Norfolk 2016
A driver from Haverhill has been arrested by police investigating a fatal collision involving five vehicles.
The crash happened yesterday morning on the A142 at Mepal, in Cambridgeshire, at about 6am.
It involved a 4x4, two vans, a car and a lorry.
The driver of one of the vans, Keith Howlett, of Mill Lane, in Wisbech, died at the scene. He was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa van.
The driver of the 4x4, a blue Nissan Patrol, suffered minor injuries and has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is a 46-year-old man from Haverhill.
“He has been released from police custody while the investigation continues,” said a statement from Cambridgeshire Constabulary this afternoon (December 21).
The other vehicles involved were an articulated lorry, a Vauxhall Corsa car, and a Renault Trafic van.
The drivers of the Renault Trafic and lorry both suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa car has minor injuries.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the forensic collision investigation unit in Cambridgeshire on 101.