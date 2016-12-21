Suffolk man, 46, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

A driver from Haverhill has been arrested by police investigating a fatal collision involving five vehicles.

The crash happened yesterday morning on the A142 at Mepal, in Cambridgeshire, at about 6am.

It involved a 4x4, two vans, a car and a lorry.

The driver of one of the vans, Keith Howlett, of Mill Lane, in Wisbech, died at the scene. He was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa van.

The driver of the 4x4, a blue Nissan Patrol, suffered minor injuries and has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is a 46-year-old man from Haverhill.

“He has been released from police custody while the investigation continues,” said a statement from Cambridgeshire Constabulary this afternoon (December 21).

The other vehicles involved were an articulated lorry, a Vauxhall Corsa car, and a Renault Trafic van.

The drivers of the Renault Trafic and lorry both suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa car has minor injuries.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the forensic collision investigation unit in Cambridgeshire on 101.