Suffolk MP puts forward new law to show huge sums of tax we pay at the petrol pumps

Shell logos on petrol pumps at a petrol station in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

One of Suffolk’s MPs will try to make it compulsory for fuel bills to set out how much of what we fork out at the pump goes to the Treasury.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Aldous, who has won a ballot which allows an MP to put forward a law, said the government should be more “honest and transparent” about how much money their are raising.

He said Theresa May’s “just about managings” in his constituency - now known as JAMS saw a large part of their weekly bill taken up by fuel.

He said the move to highlight how 65pc of our fuel bill goes on tax would provoke an honest discussion about how that money is spent.

Britain has some of the highest fuel price in the world, and it is currently about 65pc of a fuel bill.

“For people in the Waveney area, which is an area that is out on a limb, having a car and being able to get somewhere is very important to someone in the constituency. This is a highly regressive form of taxation.

“Salaries are lower than the national average, but we have to use our cars much more to get anywhere. If you want to work in Norwich or Ipswich there are buses and trains, but very often you can’t rely on public transport around working hours.”

He said that in rural areas and market towns there were also less of choice of petrol pumps. He said retailers would welcome the move as they were often seen as the “villains” when actually the margins on selling fuel were very tight.

He also said that the issue should be looked at as part of the industrial strategy.

“Transport is a very important part of raising our productivity and making us more competitive and I think what this probably illustrates is an awful lot of money is raised from people using transport infrastructure our roads. They are not getting as much back as they are entitled to expect. I am not arguing for ring-fencing of this money raised by fuel duty, but I think it is important to highlight these things so we can have a debate about it.”