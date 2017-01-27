Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk MP puts forward new law to show huge sums of tax we pay at the petrol pumps

27 January, 2017 - 11:29
Shell logos on petrol pumps at a petrol station in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Shell logos on petrol pumps at a petrol station in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

One of Suffolk’s MPs will try to make it compulsory for fuel bills to set out how much of what we fork out at the pump goes to the Treasury.

Comment

Peter Aldous, who has won a ballot which allows an MP to put forward a law, said the government should be more “honest and transparent” about how much money their are raising.

He said Theresa May’s “just about managings” in his constituency - now known as JAMS saw a large part of their weekly bill taken up by fuel.

He said the move to highlight how 65pc of our fuel bill goes on tax would provoke an honest discussion about how that money is spent.

Britain has some of the highest fuel price in the world, and it is currently about 65pc of a fuel bill.

“For people in the Waveney area, which is an area that is out on a limb, having a car and being able to get somewhere is very important to someone in the constituency. This is a highly regressive form of taxation.

“Salaries are lower than the national average, but we have to use our cars much more to get anywhere. If you want to work in Norwich or Ipswich there are buses and trains, but very often you can’t rely on public transport around working hours.”

He said that in rural areas and market towns there were also less of choice of petrol pumps. He said retailers would welcome the move as they were often seen as the “villains” when actually the margins on selling fuel were very tight.

He also said that the issue should be looked at as part of the industrial strategy.

“Transport is a very important part of raising our productivity and making us more competitive and I think what this probably illustrates is an awful lot of money is raised from people using transport infrastructure our roads. They are not getting as much back as they are entitled to expect. I am not arguing for ring-fencing of this money raised by fuel duty, but I think it is important to highlight these things so we can have a debate about it.”

Keywords: Peter Aldous Theresa May United Kingdom Ipswich Norwich

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Video: ‘Brave’ neighbour tried to save woman from fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

28 minutes ago Matt Stott
The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

A “brave” neighbour desperately tried to rescue a woman who died after a bungalow fire in Ipswich last night.

Serial Woodbridge disqualified driver jailed after getting behind wheel while banned again

11:29 Colin Adwent
South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

A serial disqualified driver has been jailed for 10 weeks after police caught him behind the wheel again when banned.

Suffolk mum saved baby’s life after she stopped breathing in car seat

11:20 Emily Townsend
Little Myla Chambers, who was diagnosed with a double aortic arch after she stopped breathing in her car seat

“I was driving and looked at Myla in the mirror. She had stopped breathing in her car seat – so I pulled over and gave her three minutes of CPR.”

3D printing technology helps student Elliott Roberts, from Mildenhall, find his way

19 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
From left: National Star students Kristian Harrison, Elliott Roberts, and Steve Martin with the 3D map they have created

Friends of a visually-impaired student from Mildenhall have used innovative 3D printing technology to help him get around college.

Suffolk MP puts forward new law to show huge sums of tax we pay at the petrol pumps

11:29 Annabelle Dickson
Shell logos on petrol pumps at a petrol station in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

One of Suffolk’s MPs will try to make it compulsory for fuel bills to set out how much of what we fork out at the pump goes to the Treasury.

Inspire Suffolk gets £2,898 Ipswich Borough Council grant for classroom revamp

22 minutes ago Jason Noble
Inspire Suffolk's main entrance in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich. Pic: Inspire Suffolk

Inspire Suffolk has secured funding of £2,898 from Ipswich Borough Council to overhaul its classroom for youngsters who are not in education, employment or training (NEETs).

Roadworks around former hospital site in Colchester to start on Monday

54 minutes ago Michael Steward
Severalls Hospital

Road improvement works around the former Severalls Hospital site in north Colchester are set to start on Monday.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller

Video: ‘Brave’ neighbour tried to save woman from fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 1)

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Updated: Corrie McKeague: What we know about the disappearance of the RAF Honington serviceman

Corrie McKeague

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

Will the growth of Ipswich lead to more traffic congestion?

Tougher games bring out the best in my teams, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

It's backs-to-the-wall time for Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Opinion: Ben Gummer: We should celebrate good news on childcare

We should celebrate our high standards of early years childcare, says Ben Gummer. Photo: PA

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24