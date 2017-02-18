Partly Cloudy

Suffolk New College music student aims to inspire future live music promoters in Ipswich

21:10 18 February 2017

Music student Albert Dela Cerna, who has taken on the mantle of organising a live music event for local bands in Ipswich after reading about the complaints of the young Labour group about lack of music in town. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Music student Albert Dela Cerna, who has taken on the mantle of organising a live music event for local bands in Ipswich after reading about the complaints of the young Labour group about lack of music in town. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A 16-year-old music student at Suffolk New College has been inspired to organise a music event for young bands in Ipswich in response to a petition for new modern venues in the town – and is urging others to “just get up and do it”.

Suffolk Young Labour Party petitioned for more live music venues in Ipswich following the closure of Pump and GrindSuffolk Young Labour Party petitioned for more live music venues in Ipswich following the closure of Pump and Grind

Albert Dela Cerna from Ipswich, who studies music performance level two at the college, was inspired to set up an event after the closure of Pump and Grind prompted Suffolk Young Labour Party to launch a petition in January calling for more venues in the town.

A talk at the college from Cad Taylor at Ipswich Community Media added to Albert’s inspiration, and he is now in the process of setting up a battle of the bands-style event alongside Ipswich borough Council’s events organisers showcasing young college bands in the town.

“It was a reply to young people wanting more gigs and I thought that if it is for young people we should have young bands, and hopefully open up more inspirational events to pop up,” Albert said.

“I am hoping this event might inspire people to look for more venues that could already be out there.”

Tom Kerridge at Pump and Grind, who is now working to secure a new space to host live music and events in IpswichTom Kerridge at Pump and Grind, who is now working to secure a new space to host live music and events in Ipswich

Despite no previous experience of organising or promoting an event, Albert is taking the challenge in his stride having secured a date of March 23, and now in the final stages of securing a venue.

Regardless of the number of venues already in the town, Albert believes that in order for the scene to thrive it needs people “just getting up and doing it” in order to make change possible.

“If you can make the event more than what people expect it will be something for people to go out to,” he said.

“I want it to be a memorable event and bring out the potential for more events because of that.”

If Albert’s first event proves to be a success, he hasn’t ruled out organising more, but ultimately wants to use his get-up-and-go approach to encourage more to do the same and help Ipswich make the best of what it has.

The town’s music scene has been a discussion point since petition in January attracted more than 1,000 signatures, but some including PJ McGinty and Sons pub landlord Rodney Herron said there were venues in the town for bands to perform at.

Pump and Grind’s Tom Kerridge is currently working on securing a new space which he aims to once again promote live music and events.

