Suffolk police launch search for 12-year-old boy missing from Wetherden

06:19 26 January 2017

Paul Clarke, who has been reported missing from Wetherden

Paul Clarke, who has been reported missing from Wetherden

Archant

Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Wetherden, near Stowmarket, in Suffolk.

Paul Clarke was last seen at around 9.30pm yesterday at his home in Wetherden.

Suffolk Constabulary officers said they believe he may try and head to the Kent area of the country.

The teenager is described as white, around 3ft 11in tall, of heavy build with short ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

He did not have a coat with him at the time he was last seen.

A Suffolk police spokesman said they are very concerned for Paul’s welfare and urged anyone who has seen him or information of his whereabouts to get in touch with them.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts should call police officers in Suffolk on 101, and ask for the duty sergeant for the Stowmarket team.

