Suffolk police’s missing persons spend estimated at £23.5m - why does it cost so much?

Missing persons investigations are estimated to have cost a staggering £23.5million over the past four years in Suffolk – and expended more resources than tackling major crimes including burglary and robbery.

Costs have been calculated using the first UK study to provide a detailed analysis of the time spent investigating these cases.

According to The Centre for the Study of Missing Persons (CSMP), a specialist research centre at the University of Portsmouth, an average “medium risk, medium term” missing person investigation costs £2,415.80.

Suffolk police data, published last month in this newspaper, revealed 9,719 missing person investigations were carried between 2012-16, more than half of which related to children.

Although the CSMP report acknowledges variations among these cases, it claims to be the “most precise and clearly evidenced” study available.

Based on these figures, Suffolk Constabulary would have spent £23.5m over the four years.

The costs could be greater, however, as, according to the UK Missing Persons Bureau, Suffolk had the third most “high risk” missing persons investigations out of all forces in 2014/15. The CSMP claims the costs of high risk, high profile, or long-term missing persons investigations “will be far higher”.

Due to the tasks involved in almost all cases, the report says missing persons investigations are “almost inevitably resource intensive”. The computer system COMPACT, which Suffolk police uses, generates 12 tasks to be carried out at the opening of every new missing person inquiry. These include risk assessments, obtaining photographs, carrying out searches and checking the Police National Computer. It is estimated to cost three times more than robbery investigations and four times more than burglaries.

Det Ch Insp Barry Byford, of the Protecting Vulnerable People Directorate said the number of missing persons cases had increased in Suffolk. “We understand how difficult it can be for family and friends when somebody goes missing and we take every report made to us seriously and will always investigate as appropriate,” he added. “These investigations of course vary in their complexity but many are resource intensive, requiring a commitment on many levels within the force to finding missing people safe and well.”

Where to go for help

People who are thinking about running away or who have concerns about a loved one are advised to seek help from charities.

-The Missing People charity’s free helpline is available by emailing here or by calling or texting at any time on 116 000.

-The NSPCC-run Childline, which carried out 1,600 counselling sessions with children who had either run away from home or were planning to, last year alone, can be reached on 0800 1111.