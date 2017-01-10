Partly Cloudy

Suffolk police to increase presence in Framlingham following growing community concern

18:24 10 January 2017

Police officers are set to become more visible on the streets of a Suffolk town after a spate of criminal damage was met with growing community concern.

Framlingham Town Council is meeting with Sgt Mark Beresford on Thursday to discuss Suffolk police’s response to the recent crimes in the town, particularly College Road and Bridge Street.

Several windows and businesses in the town have been damaged in the attacks, which were reported to have happened on Friday evenings.

Speaking at the council’s latest meeting on Thursday, chairman James Tanner said: “These are not high-profile crimes, but they are causing a great deal of concern for the residents of Framlingham. We need to know how we can increase the visibility of policing in the town.”

Mr Tanner said Sgt Beresford had already offered for PCSO Christian Hassler to be based in Framlingham on specific days.

“A rota is being drawn up and it looks like we are going to have a PCSO who knows and understands Framlingham and will be more focussed on our town, which I think is very important.

“When we don’t have anyone who has that regular knowledge policing becomes very difficult.”

The meeting also heard that two PCSOs would be based in the town on Friday evenings.

Town clerk Eileen Coe said she had asked for the officers to be present after 6pm after raising concerns that PCSOs finished duty at that time, despite most crimes being reported later in the evening.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed officers are giving “extra attention” to Framlingham following the reported crimes.

Last month a member of the public raised concerns about the impact the criminal damage was having on businesses in the town and questioned whether CCTV could be funded.

  • Don't the police realise they need to show a presence, conduct some basic policing before the crimes take place?! Here they are meekly turning up after the horse has bolted and expected credit! BUNGLE!

    cthulu

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

