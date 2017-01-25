Overcast

Suffolk Roller Derby is celebrating new rules that allow women to skate on men’s teams

09:00 25 January 2017

Suffolk Roller Derby takes on the Lincolnshire Fugly Ducklings at Inspire Suffolk in Ipswich.

Suffolk Roller Derby takes on the Lincolnshire Fugly Ducklings at Inspire Suffolk in Ipswich.

Two pageant queens took a step into the fast lane to show their support for a sport that is blazing a trail for gender equality.

(L-R) Natalie Moloney, Mrs East Anglian Earth, and Tracey Hanes, Ms Suffolk Curve, at a Suffolk Roller Derby game.(L-R) Natalie Moloney, Mrs East Anglian Earth, and Tracey Hanes, Ms Suffolk Curve, at a Suffolk Roller Derby game.

Natalie Moloney, Mrs East Anglian Earth, and Tracey Hanes, Ms Suffolk Curve, watched Suffolk Roller Derby (SRD) take on the Lincolnshire Fugly Ducklings in Ipswich this weekend, wearing their sashes with pride.

Their visit was organised to mark a momentous rule-change by WFTDA (Women’s Flat Track Derby Association), which now allows women to skate in the men’s championships. Men can play in the women’s team if they identify as female.

Roller derby is a full-contact sport on roller skates that is dominated and managed by women.

The team celebrate a change in rules that allow women to skate in the men's squad.The team celebrate a change in rules that allow women to skate in the men's squad.

It is celebrated for its feminist ideals and inclusivity, being accepting of all ages, body types and sexual and gender orientations.

At SRD, there is a co-ed team, made up of both women and men; a men’s A and B team; and a women’s team.

The oldest member of SRD is a 56-year-old man, who goes by the name ‘Bad Grandad’ on the track.

Suffolk Roller Derby takes on the Lincolnshire Fugly Ducklings at Inspire Suffolk in Ipswich.Suffolk Roller Derby takes on the Lincolnshire Fugly Ducklings at Inspire Suffolk in Ipswich.

Thanks to an amendment of the regulations, women now have the option to compete in the men’s squad, if they so choose - and two members do.

Astrid Coxon, president of SRD, said: “It’s about making it accessible and making a sport inclusive for everyone and not making people feel they are not welcome if they do not identity with the gender they were assigned at birth.

“It’s a problem in other sports, where people have transitioned and they can’t play as the gender that they identify as, but roller derby has set the stand for gender inclusivity.”

Suffolk Roller Derby takes on the Lincolnshire Fugly Ducklings at Inspire Suffolk in Ipswich.Suffolk Roller Derby takes on the Lincolnshire Fugly Ducklings at Inspire Suffolk in Ipswich.

Speaking on why men can’t play in women’s games, Astrid said: “Because it started as a women’s sport and it’s a safe space for them. It’s unusual to find a sport entirely driven by women.”

SRD members Laura Scott and Hannah Cutler have chosen to play in the men’s squad this year as it is competing at a higher level, in tier two. The women’s side is in tier four.

Men’s captain Guy Bewers said: “We have got two women playing in our team and I’m so glad they want to, because it can be daunting because there’s huge blokes out there and it can be hostile.

Suffolk Roller Derby takes on the Lincolnshire Fugly Ducklings at Inspire Suffolk in Ipswich.Suffolk Roller Derby takes on the Lincolnshire Fugly Ducklings at Inspire Suffolk in Ipswich.

“They have got the skating ability and the derby brain. I don’t think there’s a man on our team who wouldn’t want them on our side.”

He added: “Roller derby is accepting of everyone. Anyone can just turn up and put on a pair of skates, that’s one of the things I love about it.”

Ms Suffolk Curve Tracey, who is a positive body image ambassador, said: “They are basically smashing all stereotypes and it’s great.”

