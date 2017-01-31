Overcast

Suffolk’s Christian and Muslim communities united against ‘alpha male bully’ Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban

16:27 31 January 2017

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, before signing an executive order. Trump order is aimed at significantly cutting regulations. White House officials are calling the directive a

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, before signing an executive order. Trump order is aimed at significantly cutting regulations. White House officials are calling the directive a "one in, two out" plan. It requires government agencies requesting a new regulations to identify two regulations they will cut from their own departments. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Suffolk’s faith community has united against Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban and vowed to speak out against his divisive agendas.

Mohamed Ismail from Bury Islamic communityMohamed Ismail from Bury Islamic community

Muslim and Christian leaders alike have criticised the US President’s ban, which will stop many Muslims here in Suffolk from travelling to the states.

The 45th president’s order has prompted widespread protest and one million people have signed a petition calling on his state visit to be cancelled.

The Reverend Andrew Dotchin, of St John the Baptist with St Edmund, Felixstowe, said the CofE believes in speaking truth to power, labelling Mr Trump “your classic alpha male bully”.

“I must admit I considered signing the petition,” he said. “But we have welcomed many leaders of other countries – and sometimes they are despots – but we have to get them at the table.”

Criticising the “unseemly” haste at which Mr Trump is being invited to Buckingham Palace, he said: “If I was invited to the state banquet, I would sit at the table, but I don’t think I would be able to eat my food.”

Mohamed Ismail, a trustee of the Bury St Edmunds Islamic Cultural Organisation (BICO), said many members of the west Suffolk Muslim community are affected by the ban.

The ban affects those of all faiths from the largely Islamic countries of Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq, with dual nationals included.

Mr Ismail said: “We have got to stand up to people like Trump. I am a trustee of the West Suffolk Inter-Faith organisation, and many of them of all faiths have contacted me to say ‘we condemn Trump’. We have to break down barriers, not try and divide people.”

Phanuel Mutumburi, Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality (ISCRE) business and operations director, said: “The Muslim ban...is yet another shock event that has the potential to polarise our society.

“ISCRE is confident that the strength and cohesion of our Suffolk communities will mean that this nonsensical policy will not divide us – rather it will bind us even closer together in a common cause.”

• The Bury Muslim community are holding an open Jummah (prayer session) at the Quaker Meeting House, St Johns Street, Bury from 1pm until 2.30pm on Friday, February 3. The event is the first of its kind in Suffolk and is hoped to break down barriers

