Suffolk’s farming heritage is celebrated at Plough Sunday at St Edmundsbury Cathedral
18:14 08 January 2017
Archant
The importance of farming in our county has been marked during an ancient ceremony in Bury St Edmunds.
Plough Sunday in Bury St Edmunds
God speed the plough: The ancient custom observing Plough Sunday at the St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds.
God speed the plough: The ancient custom observing Plough Sunday at the St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds. Canon Sally Fogden, Diocesan Agricultural Chaplain and Canon Matthew Vernon, Sub-Dean, blessing the plough with holy water and incense
God speed the plough: The ancient custom observing Plough Sunday at the St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds.
Today, a crowd gathered outside St Edmundsbury Cathedral for the annual blessing of a plough.
This year the plough had been loaned by Andrew Blenkiron, estate director of the Euston Estate and chairman of the Bury St Edmunds branch of the National Farmers Union.
Canon Sally Fogden, Diocesan Agricultural Chaplain, led the blessing, which asked God to “speed the plough” and provide abundant crops.
Afterwards, The Reverend Fogden said the tradition probably dated back to medieval times in Bury, but she asked several years ago if it could start up again at the cathedral.
“I think it’s caught on,” she said. “It’s something different and we are an agricultural county and we need to remember as an agricultural county how important it is in our lives and it’s the basis of so much that happens in Suffolk.”
Service-goers were told the observance of Plough Sunday on the First Sunday after Epiphany is an ancient custom associated with the first working day in the countryside after the 12 days of Christmas.
It looked forward to the time of sowing with the promise of a harvest to come.