Suffolk sculptor’s David Bowie portrait to show at Beccles film screening on anniversary of death

Saxmundham based artist Stephen Hicklin with his portrait sculpture of David Bowie Archant

A Suffolk sculptor’s tribute to the late, great David Bowie is being shown at a film screening taking place on today’s anniversary of his death.

Suffolk sculptor Stephen Hicklin pictured last year with his tributes to David Bowie and Alan Rickman.

Stephen Hicklin describes his sculpture, produced in response to Bowie’s death last year, as “very raw, gestural and abstract”.

“Bowie was such a high-profile artist in his own right and so this is just about helping to keep him in people’s minds and offering something tangible alongside the film,” he added.

The sculpture, which has already exhibited in London, will be on show at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre before the screening of David Bowie Is at 7pm.

Mr Hicklin produced the portrait of Bowie around the same time as one of Alan Rickman, the actor, who died just a few days after the singer.

They were both created for the Society of Portrait Sculptors’ annual open exhibition in London.

The sculptor, who has a studio in Saxmundham, had attended college with Rickman and helped design the set of Bowie’s Ashes to Ashes video.

Speaking last year, he said: “This was really a spontaneous response to the deaths of David Bowie and Alan Rickman.

“The David Bowie sculpture was a quick statement that took about one-and-a-half hours of work. I put it away and left it until I got stuck into the Alan Rickman sculpture, which is larger than life-size and required more involvement.”