Suffolk Sea Cadet who had sex with schoolgirl dealt suspended prison term

16:58 03 February 2017

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Archant

A Suffolk Sea Cadet instructor who had sex with a schoolgirl has been given a suspended sentence.

Daniel Willis, 19, of Matlock Dale, Carlton Colville, admitted two offences of sexual activity with the girl and was given 12 months detention suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £400 costs and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Willis was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said that after his arrest Willis had told police he was a Sea Cadet instructor.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Willis had sex with the girl, who was 15 at the time, in a barn and at a friend’s house.

Peter Spary, representing Willis, said his client had lost his good character and wouldn’t be able to have a career in the armed forces.

