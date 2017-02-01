Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk students learn from former Marks & Spencer chairman Lord Stuart Rose at careers fair

18:44 01 February 2017

Lord Stuart Rose and headmaster Simon Lockyer at the Royal Hospital School careers fair

Lord Stuart Rose and headmaster Simon Lockyer at the Royal Hospital School careers fair

Archant

Students have been able to learn from the best at a school careers fair.

The Royal Hospital School in Holbrook held its inaugural careers fair for Years 10 to 13 last week and the keynote speaker was former Marks & Spencer chairman Lord Stuart Rose.

Chris Graham, head of sixth form and careers, said: “Where will you be at 25 has become a familiar and repeated question here as our headmaster challenges pupils of all ages to think about their future and life beyond school.

“It’s ok not to know, it’s ok for your answer to change, it’s a journey and there are different ways for each of us to reach our destination. We do, however, believe that all our pupils should be searching for opportunities, broadening their experience and making active decisions as they progress towards their ultimate goal”.

Lord Rose urged pupils to find out what they were good at, seize opportunities and remain open-minded.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Clacton MP Douglas Carswell says people not getting the health care they should expect

18:36 Annabelle Dickson
Douglas Carswell. Photo: Archant

People are going without the medical care they have paid for and should expect in the 21st Century, Clacton MP Douglas Carswell has warned.

Hermione Granger’s dad swaps Hogwarts for Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School

24 minutes ago Tom Potter
The actor, author and presenter, Ian Kelly, who appeared in the final Harry Potter film, with staff, children and parents at Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School and officially opened the Yoxford Reading Rooms. Back L-R Sophie Hosea, Jake Marsh, Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne, Ian Kelly, Susan Bates, Tara Balaam, Brigit King. Front L-R Troy Mkwoutwana, Sacha Robb.

He may only be a ‘muggle’, but Harry Potter actor Ian Kelly brought some magic to the opening of a Suffolk school’s newly refurbished library.

Alleged Suffolk dog fouler tells court ‘I don’t own a dog’

17:15 Matt Reason
Sign urging dog owners to clear up their pet's waste

Two alleged dog foulers have become the first to be prosecuted in west Suffolk for at least two years, after increasing public pressure.

Sinkhole fears of neighbours on Woodbridge street plagued by constant surface water flooding

16:02 Tom Potter
Naverne Meadows residents; Gabby Ridgway, Alistair Edgar, Sally Harris, Marie Lilley, Hannah Gavin, Pete Whelan, Anna Carr, Alan Tooke, Fiona Greig and Nick and Elizabeth Murphy meet county councillor Caroline Page. PHOTO: Ruth Leach

Frustrations look set to continue for residents of a “constantly flooded” Suffolk street – causing some to anticipate a sinkhole.

Leaders of a campaign to save Southwold Hospital for community use express delight at progress made

30 minutes ago Simon Ward
Laurence Vulliamy outside Southwold hospital. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Leaders of a campaign to ensure a former hospital remains open for public use have expressed their delight with recent progress and have outlined plans for the site to be part of the regeneration of a coastal town.

St Edmundsbury opts to raise council tax for the second year running

17:42 Chris Shimwell
West Suffolk House (Council Offices) in Bury St Edmunds

St Edmundsbury residents will see their borough council tax bill go up by 1.96% from April.

Campaigners welcome Suffolk’s tougher stance on Sizewell C concerns

17:30 Andrew Hirst
Protest group members and Suffolk county councillors, pictured outside Endeavour House before Suffolk County Council's extraordinary cabinet meeting.

Campaigners seeking a better deal from Suffolk’s new nuclear power plant have been “heartened” by the county’s firmer stance on the proposals.

Most read

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

Lucinda Salway

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Kieffer Moore shoots during the second half against Derby

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Kieffer Moore shoots during the second half against Derby

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Ipswich Town sign Reading striker Dominic Samuel and Cardiff City midfielder Emyr Huws

Dominic Samuel (right)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24