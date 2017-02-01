Suffolk students learn from former Marks & Spencer chairman Lord Stuart Rose at careers fair

Lord Stuart Rose and headmaster Simon Lockyer at the Royal Hospital School careers fair Archant

Students have been able to learn from the best at a school careers fair.

The Royal Hospital School in Holbrook held its inaugural careers fair for Years 10 to 13 last week and the keynote speaker was former Marks & Spencer chairman Lord Stuart Rose.

Chris Graham, head of sixth form and careers, said: “Where will you be at 25 has become a familiar and repeated question here as our headmaster challenges pupils of all ages to think about their future and life beyond school.

“It’s ok not to know, it’s ok for your answer to change, it’s a journey and there are different ways for each of us to reach our destination. We do, however, believe that all our pupils should be searching for opportunities, broadening their experience and making active decisions as they progress towards their ultimate goal”.

Lord Rose urged pupils to find out what they were good at, seize opportunities and remain open-minded.