Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk tinnitus sufferer Colin Spence speaks about living with ‘debilitating’ condition 24/7

13:14 07 February 2017

Karen Finch, from The Hearing Care Centre, Ipswich, examines a patient's ears

Karen Finch, from The Hearing Care Centre, Ipswich, examines a patient's ears

Imagine hearing a constant buzzing, ringing or humming in your ear seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Comment
Suffolk county councillor Colin Spence has spoken out about living with tinnitusSuffolk county councillor Colin Spence has spoken out about living with tinnitus

That’s what life is like for some people who suffer from a debilitating condition known as tinnitus - the term for hearing sounds that come from inside your body, rather than an outside source.

Around 10% of the country’s population is affected by tinnitus and Karen Finch, managing director of The Hearing Care Centre in Ipswich, is highlighting the condition as part of this week’s Tinnitus Awareness Week 2017.

Mrs Finch, an audiologist and trained tinnitus counsellor, said: “In our case at The Hearing Care Centre, more than 70% of our patients who have hearing loss, also have tinnitus in one form or another.

“Tinnitus is not a disease or illness. It’s a symptom generated by the auditory system and can affect either one or both ears or be in the middle of the head.

Karen Finch, from The Hearing Care Centre, Ipswich.Karen Finch, from The Hearing Care Centre, Ipswich.

“It can come and go or be persistent for some patients as it is very much a condition that is individual to sufferers.”

In a large number of cases, tinnitus sufferers also have hearing loss which exacerbates the situation.

“Tinnitus goes hand in hand with hearing loss,” she explained. “The condition can affect everyone.

“One factor can be stress. If there is stress in someone’s life when they are in their teens, they can certainly be affected.

The Hearing Care Centre, Ipswich.The Hearing Care Centre, Ipswich.

“It really is a spiral; the condition causes stress and stress makes the condition worse.”

“Also people who are exposed to lots of noise whether that’s living or working in a noisy environment or listening to music really loudly.”

It is difficult to provide medical help for tinnitus sufferers as the sound is not usually caused by anything physical or biological which can be cured, it comes from within the person themselves.

Mrs Finch added: “There’s no cure to tinnitus at this stage. It’s about rebuilding work.

“There are several avenues such as counselling and complementary therapies. Reflexology is something my patients have had great success with.”

Most people find that their tinnitus does settle down after the initial period – referred to as habituation when it’s more noticeable and then you stop noticing it as much as you did.

Colin Spence, the chairman of Suffolk County Council, knows only too well the effect tinnitus can have.

The 67-year-old, from Sudbury, was diagnosed with the condition 12 years ago after a noise in his right ear left him unable to hear anything else.

“The noise worsened and it made me start to feel funny in the head,” he explained. “I went to the doctor and was told it looks like tinnitus and was referred to a consultant.

“They told me that I would have this for the rest of my life and was subsequently diagnosed with Ménière’s disease which affects the inner ear. This caused a very serious loss of hearing in my right ear.”

When the condition flares up, it leaves Mr Spence dizzy, violently sick and bed-bound until it subsides which can be a matter of hours or several days.

He added: “With the tinnitus, I turned everything on in the house to stop hearing the noise in my ear and drown it out – the cooker, the fan, the radio, but it didn’t make a blind bit of difference.

“I was given a hearing aid and because of my lifestyle and work responsibilities got in touch with The Hearing Care Centre and they have been fantastic to me over the years.

“When I put my hearing aid in, I can’t hear the tinnitus.”

Mr Spence feared his diagnosis would result in him having to give up his councillor responsibilities as he wouldn’t be able to hear anything at functions or big meetings.

His advice to fellow tinnitus sufferers: “Just don’t give up and do what you can to try and reduce the impact it has on your life.”

Tinnitus Awareness Week 2017 is organised by the independent charity the British Tinnitus Association which is hoping to reach thousands of people of all ages across the country, encouraging better hearing health and highlighting ways in which tinnitus may be prevented.

Mrs Finch and her team of expert audiologists work from 22 centres across Suffolk.

For information about tinnitus, its causes, effects, tips for managing it and possible solutions, visit www.hearingcarecentre.co.uk or call 01473 230330.

Keywords: Suffolk County Council Sudbury Suffolk County

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Katie Bent named as 32-year-old killed after Bardwell crash

4 minutes ago Matt Reason
Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

A woman who died following a road traffic collision in Bardwell, north east of Bury St Edmunds, is being named by police.

Essex taxi controller who stole £86,000 in fares is jailed

33 minutes ago Will Lodge
Chelmsford Crown Court

A taxi firm worker who pocketed more than £86,000 in fares has been jailed for a year.

Poll: 1 in 5 Suffolk children have seen violent images online, reports new survey

38 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
Primary school pupils are learning to stay safe online as part of Safer Internet Day.

The youngest children in Suffolk now have “far greater access” to the internet than ever before thanks to the proliferation of tablets, says a new report published by Suffolk County Council.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt told mental health Panorama was “shocking and disgusting”

10 minutes ago Annabelle Dickson
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

An MP has told health secretary Jeremy Hunt that the findings of a special investigations BBC programme into Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust were “shocking and disgusting”.

Warwick Davis visits Bury St Edmunds for Who Do You Think You Are?

47 minutes ago Matt Reason
Warwick Davis at The Athenaeum. Photographer: Steven Perry

A historic Suffolk venue will feature on Who Do You Think You Are? as the actor Warwick Davis traces his roots.

Radioactive material on Aldeburgh beach could come from accidents around the world

12:57 DAVID GREEN
Aldeburgh beach. PHOTO: Tina Tuckwell

Detection of a tiny amount of a potentially dangerous radioactive isotope on a Suffolk beach may be down to improved monitoring abilities, according to a year-long investigation by the Environment Agency.

Colchester businessman Dylan Rigby fined £174k after FIFA game currency used in ‘parasitic’ gambling site aimed at children

12:34 Matt Reason
FIFA 17 cover

A professional YouTuber and a Colchester businessman who helped to run a gambling website, which let children bet on Premier League matches, have been spared jail.

Most read

Ambulance service thankful no one hurt in four-vehicle smash between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Tributes left to ‘Katie’ at scene of Bardwell crash where woman in her 30s died

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

Suffolk farmer describes carnage caused by dog attack on lambs grazing near Bury St Edmunds

Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Woodbridge police station to be converted into 14 apartments

Derelect Woodbridge police station

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Video: See all of Tom Lawrence’s stunning Ipswich Town goals in our timeline of his loan

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal to take Town 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Blues under-23s hit eight against Watford

Monty Patterson

Suffolk farmer describes carnage caused by dog attack on lambs grazing near Bury St Edmunds

Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell

Ambulance service thankful no one hurt in four-vehicle smash between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24