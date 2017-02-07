Suffolk tinnitus sufferer Colin Spence speaks about living with ‘debilitating’ condition 24/7

Imagine hearing a constant buzzing, ringing or humming in your ear seven days a week, 365 days a year.

That’s what life is like for some people who suffer from a debilitating condition known as tinnitus - the term for hearing sounds that come from inside your body, rather than an outside source.

Around 10% of the country’s population is affected by tinnitus and Karen Finch, managing director of The Hearing Care Centre in Ipswich, is highlighting the condition as part of this week’s Tinnitus Awareness Week 2017.

Mrs Finch, an audiologist and trained tinnitus counsellor, said: “In our case at The Hearing Care Centre, more than 70% of our patients who have hearing loss, also have tinnitus in one form or another.

“Tinnitus is not a disease or illness. It’s a symptom generated by the auditory system and can affect either one or both ears or be in the middle of the head.

“It can come and go or be persistent for some patients as it is very much a condition that is individual to sufferers.”

In a large number of cases, tinnitus sufferers also have hearing loss which exacerbates the situation.

“Tinnitus goes hand in hand with hearing loss,” she explained. “The condition can affect everyone.

“One factor can be stress. If there is stress in someone’s life when they are in their teens, they can certainly be affected.

“It really is a spiral; the condition causes stress and stress makes the condition worse.”

“Also people who are exposed to lots of noise whether that’s living or working in a noisy environment or listening to music really loudly.”

It is difficult to provide medical help for tinnitus sufferers as the sound is not usually caused by anything physical or biological which can be cured, it comes from within the person themselves.

Mrs Finch added: “There’s no cure to tinnitus at this stage. It’s about rebuilding work.

“There are several avenues such as counselling and complementary therapies. Reflexology is something my patients have had great success with.”

Most people find that their tinnitus does settle down after the initial period – referred to as habituation when it’s more noticeable and then you stop noticing it as much as you did.

Colin Spence, the chairman of Suffolk County Council, knows only too well the effect tinnitus can have.

The 67-year-old, from Sudbury, was diagnosed with the condition 12 years ago after a noise in his right ear left him unable to hear anything else.

“The noise worsened and it made me start to feel funny in the head,” he explained. “I went to the doctor and was told it looks like tinnitus and was referred to a consultant.

“They told me that I would have this for the rest of my life and was subsequently diagnosed with Ménière’s disease which affects the inner ear. This caused a very serious loss of hearing in my right ear.”

When the condition flares up, it leaves Mr Spence dizzy, violently sick and bed-bound until it subsides which can be a matter of hours or several days.

He added: “With the tinnitus, I turned everything on in the house to stop hearing the noise in my ear and drown it out – the cooker, the fan, the radio, but it didn’t make a blind bit of difference.

“I was given a hearing aid and because of my lifestyle and work responsibilities got in touch with The Hearing Care Centre and they have been fantastic to me over the years.

“When I put my hearing aid in, I can’t hear the tinnitus.”

Mr Spence feared his diagnosis would result in him having to give up his councillor responsibilities as he wouldn’t be able to hear anything at functions or big meetings.

His advice to fellow tinnitus sufferers: “Just don’t give up and do what you can to try and reduce the impact it has on your life.”

Tinnitus Awareness Week 2017 is organised by the independent charity the British Tinnitus Association which is hoping to reach thousands of people of all ages across the country, encouraging better hearing health and highlighting ways in which tinnitus may be prevented.

Mrs Finch and her team of expert audiologists work from 22 centres across Suffolk.

For information about tinnitus, its causes, effects, tips for managing it and possible solutions, visit www.hearingcarecentre.co.uk or call 01473 230330.