Suffolk Travel: Ambulance, police and fire called to two car crash in Akenham

Police accident sign, stock image

Emergency services were called to the scene of two crashes in Suffolk on the evening of Thursday, February 2.

On Henley Road, Akenham, police were called by the ambulance service to a two car crash at 5.25pm.

Fire service were also called to the scene, with four appliances dispatched. It is believed a casualty may have needed freeing from their vehicle.

Police remained at the scene as of 7pm Thursday.

The injuries are said to be minor and not life threatening or life changing.

Police were called to a single vehicle crash at around 6.30pm on Orchard Lane in Pakenham.

The car is on its roof and is off the road.

Police are still at the scene as of 7pm and it is not known if there are any injuries.

The road is not currently closed.

If you saw this crash and have any information about the incident, you can call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 306 of February 2